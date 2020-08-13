Log in
VALEURA ENERGY INC.

(VLE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/12 03:58:53 pm
0.35 CAD   -5.41%
02:13aVALEURA ENERGY : Announces voting results
08/12VALEURA ENERGY : Second quarter 2020 results
07/28VALEURA ENERGY : Notice of annual meeting venue change
Valeura Energy : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

08/13/2020
VALEURA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS
  • August 13, 2020

Calgary, August 13, 2020: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE: VLU) ('Valeura' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 12, 2020.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation; (3) the approval of the amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation; and (4) the approval of the amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld
Dr. W. Sean Guest 18,485,800 1,784,214 20,270,014 91.20% 8.80%
Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 18,476,118 1,793,896 20,270,014 91.15% 8.85%
James D. McFarland 18,485,800 1,784,214 20,270,014 91.20% 8.80%
Ronald W. Royal 18,427,468 1,842,546 20,270,014 90.91% 9.09%
Russell J. Hiscock 18,840,120 1,429,894 20,270,014 92.95% 7.05%
Kimberley K. Wood 17,955,402 2,314,612 20,270,014 88.58% 11.42%
Timothy N. Chapman 18,849,802 1,420,212 20,270,014 92.99% 7.01%

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's corporate website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy, Billy Clegg
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

This Announcement does not contain inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Valeura Energy Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:12:19 UTC
