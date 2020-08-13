Valeura Energy : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

Calgary, August 13, 2020: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE: VLU) ('Valeura' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 12, 2020.
Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation; (3) the approval of the amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation; and (4) the approval of the amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan of the Corporation.
The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
Total Votes
% of Votes Cast
Nominee
For
Withheld
Total
For
Withheld
Dr. W. Sean Guest
18,485,800
1,784,214
20,270,014
91.20%
8.80%
Dr. Timothy R. Marchant
18,476,118
1,793,896
20,270,014
91.15%
8.85%
James D. McFarland
18,485,800
1,784,214
20,270,014
91.20%
8.80%
Ronald W. Royal
18,427,468
1,842,546
20,270,014
90.91%
9.09%
Russell J. Hiscock
18,840,120
1,429,894
20,270,014
92.95%
7.05%
Kimberley K. Wood
17,955,402
2,314,612
20,270,014
88.58%
11.42%
Timothy N. Chapman
18,849,802
1,420,212
20,270,014
92.99%
7.01%
ABOUT THE CORPORATION
Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.
Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio
CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy, Billy Clegg Valeura@camarco.co.uk
