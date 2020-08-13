Valeura Energy : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

VALEURA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

Calgary, August 13, 2020: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE: VLU) ('Valeura' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 12, 2020.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation; (3) the approval of the amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation; and (4) the approval of the amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 18,485,800 1,784,214 20,270,014 91.20% 8.80% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 18,476,118 1,793,896 20,270,014 91.15% 8.85% James D. McFarland 18,485,800 1,784,214 20,270,014 91.20% 8.80% Ronald W. Royal 18,427,468 1,842,546 20,270,014 90.91% 9.09% Russell J. Hiscock 18,840,120 1,429,894 20,270,014 92.95% 7.05% Kimberley K. Wood 17,955,402 2,314,612 20,270,014 88.58% 11.42% Timothy N. Chapman 18,849,802 1,420,212 20,270,014 92.99% 7.01%

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

