VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

VALHI, INC.

(VHI)
Valhi reports second quarter 2019 results
08/08/2019

Dallas, TX, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of two cents ($0.02) per share on its common stock, payable on September 19, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

SOURCE:  Valhi, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 674 M
Chart VALHI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valhi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALHI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00  $
Last Close Price 1,97  $
Spread / Highest target -49,2%
Spread / Average Target -49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis Graham Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Loretta J. Feehan Chairman
Gregory M. Swalwell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
John A. Sunny Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas E. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALHI, INC.2.07%674
ECOLAB INC.35.86%57 605
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-6.39%41 362
GIVAUDAN11.51%24 375
SIKA AG11.00%18 445
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING28.91%14 595
