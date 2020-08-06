Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valhi, Inc.    VHI

VALHI, INC.

(VHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on September 17, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

SOURCE:  Valhi, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VALHI, INC.
04:22pVALHI INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04:21pValhi declares quarterly dividend
GL
04:20pVALHI : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04:16pValhi reports second quarter 2020 results
GL
06/03VALHI INC /DE/ : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments..
AQ
05/28VALHI INC /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation..
AQ
05/28Valhi announces one-for-twelve reverse stock split, quarterly cash dividend ..
GL
05/07VALHI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07VALHI : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/07VALHI INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 898 M - -
Net income 2019 49,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
Yield 2019 4,28%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 775
Free-Float 0,70%
Chart VALHI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valhi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALHI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Spread / Highest target -90,5%
Spread / Average Target -90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -90,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis Graham Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Loretta J. Feehan Chairman
James Wiley Brown Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Sunny Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas E. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALHI, INC.-53.07%298
ECOLAB INC.-0.54%54 612
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-6.83%41 015
GIVAUDAN SA24.71%38 534
SIKA AG12.13%31 923
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.16%20 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group