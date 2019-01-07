Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Valid Solucoes SA    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUCOES SA (VLID3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valid Solucoes : Best Deal On Amoxil 500 mg * Bonus Pill With Every Order * Cheap Pharmacy Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:39pm EST

Generic Amoxil
Safe drugstore To Buy Cheapest Amoxil without prescription. Generic Amoxil is a penicillin based antibiotic that's made to fight internal bacterial infections. Known for bringing fast-absorbing and effective relief, Generic Amoxil is one of the most common antibiotics prescribed to children. This all-purpose antibiotic is most often used to treat infections associated with the ear, bladder, pneumonia, gonorrhea salmonella and E. coli. Generic Amoxil also marketed as: Amoxicillin, Alphamox, Amoxil, Alphamox, Amox, Augmentin, Moxatag, Trimox, Wymox, Zimox.
*Amoxil® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline Group.
Rating 4.5stars, based on 75comments

Price start from $0.44Per pill

Use this link to Order Generic Amoxil (Amoxicillin) NOW!

Cheap Amoxicillin
Generic Amoxil Overnight Cheapest
Beställ Online Amoxil Sweden
Where To Purchase Cheap Amoxil L'espagne
Acheter Du Amoxil Sans Ordonnance
Köp Generic Amoxil Italy
Buy Cheap Amoxil Houston
Amoxicillin Drug Cost
Where To Purchase Cheap Amoxil Belgium
Amoxil Brand Cost
Cost Amoxicillin Drug
Where To Get Generic Amoxil Switzerland
Buy Generic Amoxil Suomi
How Much Do Amoxil Pills Cost
Amoxil Original For Sale No Prescription
Cuanto Cuesta Amoxil En Colombia

valid.com
buy Paroxetine
buy Sildenafil Citrate
buy Ilosone
buy Tizanidine

  • Combien Online Amoxil Seattle
  • Where To Order Online Amoxil Netherlands
  • Amoxil Tablets For Sale
  • Quanto Costo Amoxicillin
  • Acheter Online Amoxil Amsterdam
  • Cheap Amoxil Deals
  • Where To Order Cheap Amoxil Angleterre
  • Ny Generic Amoxil Where To Buy
  • Where To Get Cheap Amoxil New York
  • Je Peux Acheter Amoxil
  • Acheter Online Amoxil Uk
  • Buy Cheap Amoxil Australia
  • Can U Buy Amoxicillin Over Counter
  • Amoxicillin Generic Order Online Paypal
  • Best Place Buy Amoxicillin
  • Amoxicillin Safe Buy
  • Cheap Amoxicillin Reviews
  • Beställ Online Amoxil Atlanta
  • Cheap Amoxicillin On Line
  • Acheter Generic Amoxil Houston
  • Costo Pastillas Amoxicillin
  • Beställ Cheap Amoxil Finland
  • Amoxicillin Sales Online
  • Where To Order Cheap Amoxil Stockholm
  • Where To Order Generic Amoxil Holland
  • Cheap Amoxicillin Next Day Delivery
  • Order Brand Name Amoxil
  • Köp Cheap Amoxil Boston
  • Amoxil Order By Mail
  • Buy Amoxil Discount Online
  • Amoxil Daily Use Cost
  • Combien Generic Amoxil Norge
  • Amoxicillin En Ligne Achat
  • Quanto Costa Amoxicillin Farmacia Italiana
  • Generic Amoxicillin Buy
  • Best Place Purchase Generic Amoxil
  • Achat Online Amoxil Australia
  • Cheap Amoxil Pills
  • Achat Amoxicillin Internet Avis
  • Where To Buy Generic Amoxil Danmark
  • Achat Cheap Amoxil Paris
  • Purchase Online Amoxil Sydney
  • Boston Amoxil Where To Purchase
  • Amoxicillin Brand Cheap
  • Where To Buy Cheap Amoxil Switzerland
  • Achat Amoxil Internet Avis
  • Buy Amoxil Or Amoxicillin
  • Discount Amoxicillin For Sale
  • Amoxil Farmacia Quanto Costa
  • Where To Order Generic Amoxil Chicago
  • Acheter Cheap Amoxil Austria
  • Order Cheap Amoxil Ny
  • Amoxil No Prescription Order
  • Order Amoxicillin C.O.D
  • Amoxicillin Low Dose Cost
  • Cheap Brand Amoxicillin
  • Chicago Generic Amoxil Where To Order
  • Is It Safe To Buy Amoxil Online
  • Best Place Order Amoxil Online
  • Order Canadian Amoxil
  • Order Online Amoxil Ny
  • Amoxicillin Best Place To Buy
  • Buy Cheapest Amoxil
  • Ordering Amoxil Online
  • Buy Female Amoxicillin Pills
  • Where To Buy Cheap Amoxil San Diego
  • Ou Acheter Du Amoxil En Toute Securite
  • Köp Generic Amoxil Usa
  • Achat Generic Amoxil Detroit
  • Beställ Online Amoxil Belgium
  • Medicament Amoxil Achat
  • Beställ Online Amoxil Japan
  • Beställ Generic Amoxil Phoenix
  • Coste Amoxicillin
  • Best Place To Buy Amoxicillin Online
  • Best Website Order Amoxil
  • Where To Order Cheap Amoxil Detroit
  • Buy Amoxicillin Generic No Prescription
  • Buy Amoxicillin Daily Use Online
  • Acheter Cheap Amoxil England
  • Buy Generic Amoxil Australia
  • Best Place Online To Buy Amoxil
  • Branded Amoxil Sale
  • Generic Amoxil Low Cost
  • Beställ Generic Amoxil Usa
  • Wholesale Amoxil
  • Achat Amoxil Online
  • Where To Buy Generic Amoxil Switzerland
  • Can You Really Buy Amoxicillin Online
  • Cheap Generic Amoxil
  • Order Amoxil Online No Prescription
  • Buy Amoxicillin Cheap
  • Buy Generic Amoxicillin Fast Shipping
  • Amoxil Buy Review
  • Buy Cheap Generic Amoxicillin
  • Amoxil Pas Cher Acheter
  • How Much Does Amoxil Cost Per Pill
  • Amoxicillin For Sale No Prescription
  • Buy Amoxicillin For Cheap From Us Pharmacy
  • Achat Amoxicillin Angleterre
  • Billig Online Amoxil France
  • Legal Buy Amoxil Over Internet
  • Real Amoxil For Cheap
  • Buy Online Amoxil Washington
  • Can I Buy Amoxil Online
  • Where To Order Cheap Amoxil Seattle
  • Cheapest Way To Buy Amoxicillin
  • Order Amoxicillin Online No Prescription
  • Cuanto Tiempo Caducidad Amoxicillin
  • Order Generic Amoxil Denmark
  • Amoxicillin Daily Use Where To Buy
  • Billig Cheap Amoxil L'espagne
  • Amoxil Purchase With Paypal
  • Acheter Online Amoxil Inglaterra
  • Köp Cheap Amoxil Suisse
  • Discount Amoxil Sale
  • Köp Cheap Amoxil Chicago
  • Köp Generic Amoxil Norway
  • Purchase Generic Amoxil La
  • Amoxil Daily Dosing Cost
  • Safe Place To Buy Generic Amoxil
  • Acheter Generic Amoxil Japan
  • Billig Cheap Amoxil Miami
  • Cost Of Amoxicillin Without Insurance
  • Cheapest Pharmacy Amoxicillin
  • Amoxil Cheap Tablets
  • Where Can I Buy Amoxicillin Online
  • Is Amoxicillin Safe To Buy Online
  • Amoxicillin Generic Online Cheap
  • How To Buy Real Amoxil Online
  • Europe Amoxil Where To Purchase
  • Combien Generic Amoxil Inghilterra
  • Achat Amoxicillin Au Quebec
  • Buy Amoxicillin Cheaply
  • Where To Get Generic Amoxil Austria
  • Amoxicillin Sale Cheapest
  • Buy Cheap Amoxil Norway
  • Peut Acheter Amoxil Pharmacie
  • Cheap Generic Amoxicillin
  • Buy Generic Amoxil Boston
  • Amoxil Online Orders

generic Viagra Soft
lb.arturius.co
Acquistare Cipro Generico
testingpagegroup23.azurewebsites.net

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 23:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALID SOLUCOES SA
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Order 150 mg Wellbutrin Sr online * Worldwide Shipping (3-7 Day..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Fast & Secured Order – cheap Zebeta 5 mg Order – Fa..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Cheap Kamagra Generic Order Approved Pharmacy The Best Quality ..
PU
06:39pQUANTO COSTA TENORMIN DA 25 MG : : Fast Worldwide Delivery :: Online Support 24 ..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Best Deal On Amoxil 500 mg * Bonus Pill With Every Order * Chea..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Best Place To Purchase 100 mg Silagra cheap / Generic Drugs Pha..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Best Place To Order 500 mg Ilosone generic Free Worldwide Deliv..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Save Money With Generics – Nexium 20 mg Mail Order &ndash..
PU
06:39pVALID SOLUCOES : Buy Paxil 30 mg Uk – Certified Pharmacy Online
PU
01/06VALID SOLUCOES : Private And Secure Orders Best Place To Buy Topamax 200 mg chea..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 674 M
EBIT 2018 167 M
Net income 2018 93,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 236 M
Chart VALID SOLUCOES SA
Duration : Period :
Valid Solucoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUCOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Daniel Impieri Global Chief Operating Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcílio Marques Moreira Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUCOES SA-3.56%333
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.6.62%6 875
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD6.63%5 121
CIMPRESS NV2.98%3 292
DELUXE CORPORATION5.46%1 877
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 809
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.