Valid Solucoes : Notice to the Market – Request for the inclusion of new item on the agenda of the EGM by shareholder

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, September 19, 2018 - Valid Soluções S.A. ('Company') (B3: VLID3 ON) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received today a letter from Alaska Investimentos Ltda. ('Alaska'), an asset management company which equity funds hold shares representing 15,24% of the Company's capital stock, requesting the inclusion of new item on the agenda of the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting ('EGM') to be convened as resolved by the Board of Directors on September 18, 2018 ('BoD Meeting'). In addition to the amendments to be proposed by management, Alaska proposes the removal of Articles 45, 46, Article 12(XI), Article 19(XXX), paragraph 2 of Article 43 and item (ii) of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws.

The Company hereby informs that, pursuant to article 123, sole paragraph, 'c', of Law 6404/76, the EGM's call notice, to be disclosed in due time, shall comply with Alaska's request and thus include new item on the agenda of the EGM.

The letter sent by Alaska to the Company is attached to this Notice to the Market.

