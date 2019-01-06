Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Valid Solucoes SA    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUCOES SA (VLID3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valid Solucoes : Private And Secure Orders Best Place To Buy Topamax 200 mg cheapest Free Courier Delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Generic Topamax
Best Pharmacy To Buy Cheap Topamax Generic. Topamax (Topiramate) is a neuronal stabilizing agent, also known as an anticonvulsant medication. It affects several chemicals in the brain that help to reduce seizure activity and prevent migraine headaches from occurring. Topamax may also be marketed as:Epitomax, Tipiramate, Tipiramato, Topamac, Topiramate.
*Topamax® is a registered trademark of Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceuticals.
Rating 4.1stars, based on 160comments

Price start from $2.04Per pill

Follow this link to Order Generic Topamax (Topiramate) NOW!

Topamax Order Mastercard
Cheap Topamax Overnight
Buy Cheap Topiramate
Where To Get Online Topamax Atlanta
Topiramate Line Buy
Beställ Cheap Topamax Boston
Buy Topiramate Store
Order Online Topamax Spain
Where To Purchase Generic Topamax La
Purchase Cheap Topamax Sverige
Buy Real Topiramate Online
Achat Cheap Topamax Washington
Topamax Safe To Buy Online
Acheter Online Topamax Sydney

buy Tegretol
cheap Viagra Oral Jelly
cheap Xenical
Köpa Läkemedel Ilosone

Topiramate Generic Online Order, Acheter Online Topamax Inghilterra, Topiramate Generic Buy, Topamax Generic Buy On Line, Billig Online Topamax Sydney, Site Sérieux Achat Topamax, Topiramate No Prescription Order, Order Generic Topamax Sydney, Buy Online Topamax Danmark, Achat Online Topamax Inghilterra, Legal Buy Generic Topiramate, Order Topiramate Overnight, Cheapest Source Topamax, Cuanto Tiempo Caducidad Topiramate, Buy Topiramate Online Lowest Prices Guaranteed, Where To Order Generic Topamax Japan, Topiramate No Prescription Cheap, Buy Generic Topamax Cheap Online No Prescription, Cheap Topiramate Online Pharmacy, Mail Order Topiramate, Achat Online Topamax Sverige, Topiramate Tablets Buy, Topamax Cheap No Prescription Online, Topamax Original For Sale Online, Order Topamax Online Mastercard, Topiramate Costo Euro, Order Cheap Topamax Amsterdam, Cheap Topiramate Review, Topamax Sales Statistics, Where To Get Generic Topamax Dallas, Buy Topamax Review, Combien Online Topamax Sverige, Order Topamax Generic Online No Prescription, Best Place To Order Generic Topiramate, Purchase Generic Topamax Norge, Topiramate Cost Without Insurance, Cost Generic Topiramate, Combien Cheap Topamax Uk, Purchase Cheap Topamax Los Angeles, Buy Online Topamax Us, Topamax Cheap Paypal, Buy Topamax Pay With Paypal, Generic Topiramate Wholesale Price, Topamax Order No Prescription, Topamax Kopen Online, Purchase Generic Topamax Australia, Cheap Canadian Topiramate Online, Topamax Costo En Pesos, Cheap Topiramate With No Prescription, Topamax Brand Sales, Topamax Much Costs Per Pill, Combien Online Topamax Italy, Buy Cheap Topiramate Online, Cheap Topamax Sale Online, Buy Perfect Health Topiramate, Order Topamax Online With Mastercard, Cuanto Cuesta Topiramate En Venezuela, Cheap Topiramate Drugs, Where To Buy Generic Topamax Norge, Où Acheter Du Topamax En Ligne, Canada Cheap Topamax Where To Purchase

buy Aggrenox
Il miglior posto da ordinare Robaxin
generic Cialis
buy Fluticasone and Salmeterol

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALID SOLUCOES SA
08:04pVALID SOLUCOES : Private And Secure Orders Best Place To Buy Topamax 200 mg chea..
PU
08:04pVALID SOLUCOES : BitCoin payment Is Available. Looking Sildenafil Citrate compar..
PU
08:04pVALID SOLUCOES : Cost Of Diflucan 50 mg online / Safe Website To Buy Generics
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : Buy Cheap Aggrenox 200 mg. Best Pharmacy To Buy Generics. Cheap..
PU
01/05BITCOIN ACCEPTED : : Cost Of Tindamax :: Express Delivery
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : Mail Order 25 mg Lioresal compare prices / Worldwide Shipping (..
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : No Script Online Pharmacy – Purchase Zovirax 400 mg gener..
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : Purchase Cheapest Generic Aggrenox Discounts And Free Shipping ..
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : #1 Online Pharmacy – Best Place To Order Zebeta 10 mg che..
PU
01/05VALID SOLUCOES : Acheter Vasotec 2.5 mg Original – Cheap Pharmacy Online O..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 674 M
EBIT 2018 167 M
Net income 2018 93,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 236 M
Chart VALID SOLUCOES SA
Duration : Period :
Valid Solucoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUCOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Daniel Impieri Global Chief Operating Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcílio Marques Moreira Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUCOES SA-3.94%333
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.3.56%6 875
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD2.25%5 121
CIMPRESS NV-1.84%3 292
DELUXE CORPORATION-1.07%1 877
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 809
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.