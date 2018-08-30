Log in
VALID SOLUCOES SA
Valid Solucoes : Sponsors the AAMVA International Conference

08/30/2018

During this event we will be offering demonstrations of WebLink ID, our web-based identity system software that turns any authorized PC with Internet or Intranet access into a feature-rich photo ID card processing workstation.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization developing model programs in motor vehicle administration, guidelines for driver licenses, law enforcement and highway safety. The association also serves as an information clearinghouse in these areas, and acts as the international spokesman for these interests.

Founded in 1933, AAMVA represents the state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws. AAMVA's programs encourage uniformity and reciprocity among the states and provinces. The association also serves as a liaison with other levels of government and the private sector. Its development and research activities provide guidelines for more effective public service.

Valid is a proud sponsor of the AAMVA International Conference. Click hereto learn more about AAMVA.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 20:56:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 645 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 95,4 M
Debt 2018 380 M
Yield 2018 5,45%
P/E ratio 2018 12,21
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 1 203 M
Chart VALID SOLUCOES SA
Duration : Period :
Valid Solucoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUCOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Daniel Impieri Global Chief Operating Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcílio Marques Moreira Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUCOES SA-10.34%293
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO LTD-17.86%1 310
TUNGKONG CO LTD--.--%794
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD29.41%696
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA-10.05%680
EXONE CO5.24%141
