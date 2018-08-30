Valid Solucoes : Sponsors the AAMVA International Conference

During this event we will be offering demonstrations of WebLink ID, our web-based identity system software that turns any authorized PC with Internet or Intranet access into a feature-rich photo ID card processing workstation.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization developing model programs in motor vehicle administration, guidelines for driver licenses, law enforcement and highway safety. The association also serves as an information clearinghouse in these areas, and acts as the international spokesman for these interests.

Founded in 1933, AAMVA represents the state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws. AAMVA's programs encourage uniformity and reciprocity among the states and provinces. The association also serves as a liaison with other levels of government and the private sector. Its development and research activities provide guidelines for more effective public service.

