VALID SOLUCOES SA (VLID3)
Valid Solucoes : VSPS GLOBAL PERSONALIZATION SOLUTION – PRESENCE IN NEW MARKETS

08/24/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

[Attachment]

Since 2013, Valid has chosen to invest in technology, developing our own Smart Card personalization system capable of writing and testing all of our cards produced in factories. This personalization platform, called VSPS (Valid Smart Perso Solution), has grown over the years, gaining new functionalities and components to meet demands and new market specifications that constantly arise in the market. Besides its presence in Valid's factories, VSPS is used by other companies around the world. In 2016, 19,737,219 cards were personalized and tested in Brazil using this solution.

Now in 2018, Valid continues to innovate. In partnership with personalization bureaus based out of Valid's factories, we have implemented and trained our partners on the VSPS platform and enabled their local teams, thus advancing our offer of Valid personalization systems and services around the world.

With these partnerships, in addition to installing the VSPS platform, Valid enables our clients to carry out the migration and personalization of Dual-Interface products to meet the requirements of the top banks and issuers worldwide who utilize EMV Chip Card technology.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:26:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 645 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 95,4 M
Debt 2018 380 M
Yield 2018 5,36%
P/E ratio 2018 12,72
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 223 M
Chart VALID SOLUCOES SA
Duration : Period :
Valid Solucoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUCOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Daniel Impieri Global Chief Operating Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcílio Marques Moreira Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUCOES SA-6.65%298
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO LTD-21.12%1 249
TUNGKONG CO LTD--.--%749
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA-12.32%661
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD14.86%644
EXONE CO0.12%136
