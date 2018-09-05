Log in
Valid Solucoes : patrocina la Conferencia Internacional de la AAMVA 2018

09/05/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

On August 21-23, representatives from Valid's Identity Solutions team, Data Solutions team, and executive management, attended the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) International Conference. Valid's cross functional representation at the event demonstrates our commitment to offering comprehensive Identity Solutions to the motor vehicle community including front & back office configurable workflows, biometric software, central issuance, mobile driver's licenses & e-credentials, and data & business intelligence.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization developing model programs in motor vehicle administration, guidelines for driver licenses, law enforcement and highway safety. The association also serves as an information clearinghouse in these areas, and acts as the international spokesman for these interests.
Founded in 1933, AAMVA represents the state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws. AAMVA's programs encourage uniformity and reciprocity among the states and provinces. The association also serves as a liaison with other levels of government and the private sector. Its development and research activities provide guidelines for more effective public service.

Valid is a proud sponsor of the AAMVA International Conference. Click hereto learn more about AAMVA.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:16:03 UTC
