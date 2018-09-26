Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Valid Solucoes SA    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUCOES SA (VLID3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valid Solucoes : presents payment wristbands at Innovation Pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

A major player in the global innovation ecosystem, Valid is participating in Innovation Pay, the largest innovation event in Brazil focused on payments and services, being held today, September 25, with Valid Wear'n pay - a wristband that can work on multiple applications, such as payments through major credit card companies, payments and access control for closed events, integration with transportation systems, and more.

Attendees at Innovation Pay will have the opportunity to try out the solution at a lounge hosted by CSU, a high-tech services company and sponsor of the event, where consumption will be paid for using wristbands distributed by Valid.

According to Adriano Franki, Valid's Vice-President of Payment Methods and Telecom, Valid Wear'n pay provides consumers with a fun and innovative way to make payments. 'In addition, the solution offers greater freedom for day-to-day activities through a practical and lightweight device,' he explains.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções e Serviços de Segurança em Meios de Pagamento e Identificação SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALID SOLUCOES SA
09/26VALID SOLUCOES : presents payment wristbands at Innovation Pay
PU
09/26USER EXPERIENCE : at the Heart of Digital Banking
PU
09/20VALID SOLUCOES : Notice to the Market – Request for the inclusion of new i..
PU
09/19VALID SOLUCOES : Sustainable and Secure Production
PU
09/14VALID SOLUCOES : Inovação Tecnológica
PU
09/11VALID SOLUCOES : So…Is it RFID or Tracking?
PU
09/05VALID SOLUCOES : patrocina la Conferencia Internacional de la AAMVA 2018
PU
08/31VALID SOLUCOES : at the Expo-ABINAM 2018
PU
08/30VALID SOLUCOES : Sponsors the AAMVA International Conference
PU
08/30VALID SOLUCOES : A Valid Patrocina a Region 2 Conference da AAMVA
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 645 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 95,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,01%
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 912 M
Chart VALID SOLUCOES SA
Duration : Period :
Valid Solucoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUCOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Daniel Impieri Global Chief Operating Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcílio Marques Moreira Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUCOES SA-30.35%224
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO LTD-18.78%1 288
TUNGKONG CO LTD--.--%797
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD33.13%756
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA-19.59%616
EXONE CO16.67%158
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.