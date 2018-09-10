Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Validus Holdings, Ltd.    VR   BMG9319H1025

VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. (VR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Validus : Re Today Announced the Winners of its Validus Scholarship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

Validus Re today announced the winners of its Validus Scholarship.

Validus Re announced the winners of its Validus Scholarship, an annual program now in its fourth year, providing financial support to Bermudian students aimed at cultivating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership skills. Bermudians Marcus Henschke and Kenji Robinson have both been named as 2018 Validus Scholars. Marcus is entering his senior year at St. John’s University in New York, studying Risk Management and Insurance. Kenji Robinson will be entering Acadia University in the fall as a freshman. Further, Imani Smith has also been awarded a bursary in support of her studies.

The Validus Scholarships provide funding to Bermudian students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited university. Scholars are selected based on academic acumen, financial need, good character and community involvement.

Kean Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re notes “This year, after careful and intense deliberation, we have decided to select two Validus Scholars, a first in our program, and to award bursaries to another promising student. Chosen from a very talented and competitive group, Marcus and Kenji exhibit the strong work ethic and determination that we have come to expect from Validus Scholars. We are delighted to support them as they continue, and begin, their academic careers.

Norma Trott, Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources adds “Validus remains committed to helping Bermuda’s students achieve their educational objectives. This year is also extra special as we have not only selected two winners, we are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Validus Student Program which the scholarship winner has an opportunity to participate in during their school breaks. We look forward to what Marcus, Kenji and all the past Validus Scholars and students will go on to accomplish in the future”.

For more information, please contact megan.deshields@validusre.bm

About Validus Re

Validus Re is the global brand used by the companies of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. Headquartered in Bermuda, Validus Re is a global provider of short-tail lines of reinsurance including property catastrophe, property pro rata and property per risk, as well as marine and energy, and other specialty lines. Validus Re operates from six offices internationally with highly-rated capital and specialized local knowledge. Validus Re is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit validusre.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.
09:09pVALIDUS : Re Today Announced the Winners of its Validus Scholarship
BU
08/30VALIDUS : Talbot Expands Accident & Health Team with Appointment in London
BU
07/18VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16Breakfast Technical Briefing on American International Group and Three Other ..
AC
06/28VALIDUS : Specialty Announces Appointment of Bob Eells as Chief Operating Office..
PU
05/30VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24VALIDUS : Talbot Expands Construction Team with Appointment in Singapore
BU
05/17VALIDUS : Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend and Quarterly Preferred Shar..
AQ
05/14VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09AIG shareholders approve $43 million pay package for CEO
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07/20AIG Closes On Validus Deal, Adds AlphaCat ILS Unit To Its Operations 
05/15Paulson added Goldcorp, exited Oasis Petroleum in Q1 
05/04Validus Holdings declares $0.38 dividend 
05/01Validus Holdings EPS of $0.53 
Financials ($)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Noonan Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kean D. Driscoll President & Global Head-Reinsurance
Michael Richard Moore Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Dean Sangster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Grayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.44.91%0
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG1.83%31 794
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG12.68%16 467
EVEREST RE GROUP-2.61%8 804
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.0.20%5 067
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA100.51%5 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.