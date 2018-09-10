Validus Re today announced the winners of its Validus Scholarship.

Validus Re announced the winners of its Validus Scholarship, an annual program now in its fourth year, providing financial support to Bermudian students aimed at cultivating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership skills. Bermudians Marcus Henschke and Kenji Robinson have both been named as 2018 Validus Scholars. Marcus is entering his senior year at St. John’s University in New York, studying Risk Management and Insurance. Kenji Robinson will be entering Acadia University in the fall as a freshman. Further, Imani Smith has also been awarded a bursary in support of her studies.

The Validus Scholarships provide funding to Bermudian students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited university. Scholars are selected based on academic acumen, financial need, good character and community involvement.

Kean Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re notes “This year, after careful and intense deliberation, we have decided to select two Validus Scholars, a first in our program, and to award bursaries to another promising student. Chosen from a very talented and competitive group, Marcus and Kenji exhibit the strong work ethic and determination that we have come to expect from Validus Scholars. We are delighted to support them as they continue, and begin, their academic careers.

Norma Trott, Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources adds “Validus remains committed to helping Bermuda’s students achieve their educational objectives. This year is also extra special as we have not only selected two winners, we are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Validus Student Program which the scholarship winner has an opportunity to participate in during their school breaks. We look forward to what Marcus, Kenji and all the past Validus Scholars and students will go on to accomplish in the future”.

