Validus Re today announced the winners of its Validus Scholarship.
program now in its fourth year, providing financial support to Bermudian
students aimed at cultivating academic achievement, community
involvement and leadership skills. Bermudians Marcus Henschke and Kenji
Robinson have both been named as 2018 Validus Scholars. Marcus is
entering his senior year at St. John’s University in New York, studying
Risk Management and Insurance. Kenji Robinson will be entering Acadia
University in the fall as a freshman. Further, Imani Smith has also been
awarded a bursary in support of her studies.
The Validus Scholarships provide funding to Bermudian students who are
pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited university. Scholars
are selected based on academic acumen, financial need, good character
and community involvement.
Kean Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re notes “This year,
after careful and intense deliberation, we have decided to select two
Validus Scholars, a first in our program, and to award bursaries to
another promising student. Chosen from a very talented and competitive
group, Marcus and Kenji exhibit the strong work ethic and determination
that we have come to expect from Validus Scholars. We are delighted to
support them as they continue, and begin, their academic careers.
Norma Trott, Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources adds
“Validus remains committed to helping Bermuda’s students achieve their
educational objectives. This year is also extra special as we have not
only selected two winners, we are also celebrating the 10th anniversary
of the Validus Student Program which the scholarship winner has an
opportunity to participate in during their school breaks. We look
forward to what Marcus, Kenji and all the past Validus Scholars and
students will go on to accomplish in the future”.
