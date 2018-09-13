Validus : Specialty Expands Into Crisis Management

Jane McCarthy joins to lead the development of the U.S. portfolio

Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. (“Validus Specialty”) today announced the launch of its Crisis Management insurance solutions. The expansion leveraged Talbot Underwriting’s (Lloyd’s syndicate 1183) existing crisis management expertise and established a complementary offering focused on the U.S. Middle-Market. The new portfolio will comprise of two main classes of coverage: Product Contamination, including Product Recall, and Auto Component Recall.

With this buildout, Validus Specialty further diversified its product suite and strengthened its underwriting talent to serve its growing customer base. Jane McCarthy concurrently joined the company as Senior Vice President of U.S. Crisis Management. She will establish a New York City based team, complimenting the organization’s global Lloyd’s placed business.

Jonathan Ritz, CEO of Validus Specialty, said, “Crisis Management compliments our business well and Jane has the expertise and relationships to stand up this portfolio quickly. We’ve established an entrepreneurial and underwriting-centric culture here, I expect her team will thrive.”

Jane brings over 33 years of experience in production underwriting, portfolio and profit center management. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President, Global Head and Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Crisis Management at Liberty International Underwriters.

Commenting on her appointment, Jane said, “I joined Validus because it empowers underwriters’ decision making and aims squarely at serving brokers better than others. I look forward to putting my knowledge and experience in Crisis Management to good use here.”

About Validus Specialty

Validus Specialty is the brand used by Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. Brokers and clients look to Validus Specialty for a wide range of both excess and surplus and admitted insurance solutions, with the flexibility of ‘A’ rated U.S. and Lloyd’s (Syndicate 1183) paper. The company offers enhanced distribution access, excellent technical underwriting and claims management, and access to leading underwriting capacity. Validus Specialty is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit validusspecialty.com

