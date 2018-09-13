Validus : Specialty Expands Into Crisis Management

Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. (“Validus Specialty”)
today announced the launch of its Crisis Management insurance solutions.
The expansion leveraged Talbot Underwriting’s (Lloyd’s syndicate 1183)
existing crisis management expertise and established a complementary
offering focused on the U.S. Middle-Market. The new portfolio will
comprise of two main classes of coverage: Product Contamination,
including Product Recall, and Auto Component Recall.
With this buildout, Validus Specialty further diversified its product
suite and strengthened its underwriting talent to serve its growing
customer base. Jane McCarthy concurrently joined the company as Senior
Vice President of U.S. Crisis Management. She will establish a New York
City based team, complimenting the organization’s global Lloyd’s placed
business.
Jonathan Ritz, CEO of Validus Specialty, said, “Crisis Management
compliments our business well and Jane has the expertise and
relationships to stand up this portfolio quickly. We’ve established an
entrepreneurial and underwriting-centric culture here, I expect her team
will thrive.”
Jane brings over 33 years of experience in production underwriting,
portfolio and profit center management. Most recently, she was Senior
Vice President, Global Head and Chief Underwriting Officer of Global
Crisis Management at Liberty International Underwriters.
Commenting on her appointment, Jane said, “I joined Validus because it
empowers underwriters’ decision making and aims squarely at serving
brokers better than others. I look forward to putting my knowledge and
experience in Crisis Management to good use here.”
About Validus Specialty
Validus Specialty is the brand used by Validus Specialty Underwriting
Services, Inc. Brokers and clients look to Validus Specialty for a wide
range of both excess and surplus and admitted insurance solutions, with
the flexibility of ‘A’ rated U.S. and Lloyd’s (Syndicate 1183) paper.
The company offers enhanced distribution access, excellent technical
underwriting and claims management, and access to leading underwriting
capacity. Validus Specialty is a member company of AIG. To learn more,
visit validusspecialty.com
