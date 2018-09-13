Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Validus Holdings, Ltd.    VR   BMG9319H1025

VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. (VR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Validus : Specialty Expands Into Crisis Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:56pm CEST

Jane McCarthy joins to lead the development of the U.S. portfolio

Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. (“Validus Specialty”) today announced the launch of its Crisis Management insurance solutions. The expansion leveraged Talbot Underwriting’s (Lloyd’s syndicate 1183) existing crisis management expertise and established a complementary offering focused on the U.S. Middle-Market. The new portfolio will comprise of two main classes of coverage: Product Contamination, including Product Recall, and Auto Component Recall.

With this buildout, Validus Specialty further diversified its product suite and strengthened its underwriting talent to serve its growing customer base. Jane McCarthy concurrently joined the company as Senior Vice President of U.S. Crisis Management. She will establish a New York City based team, complimenting the organization’s global Lloyd’s placed business.

Jonathan Ritz, CEO of Validus Specialty, said, “Crisis Management compliments our business well and Jane has the expertise and relationships to stand up this portfolio quickly. We’ve established an entrepreneurial and underwriting-centric culture here, I expect her team will thrive.”

Jane brings over 33 years of experience in production underwriting, portfolio and profit center management. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President, Global Head and Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Crisis Management at Liberty International Underwriters.

Commenting on her appointment, Jane said, “I joined Validus because it empowers underwriters’ decision making and aims squarely at serving brokers better than others. I look forward to putting my knowledge and experience in Crisis Management to good use here.”

About Validus Specialty

Validus Specialty is the brand used by Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. Brokers and clients look to Validus Specialty for a wide range of both excess and surplus and admitted insurance solutions, with the flexibility of ‘A’ rated U.S. and Lloyd’s (Syndicate 1183) paper. The company offers enhanced distribution access, excellent technical underwriting and claims management, and access to leading underwriting capacity. Validus Specialty is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit validusspecialty.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.
03:56pVALIDUS : Specialty Expands Into Crisis Management
BU
09/10VALIDUS : Re Today Announced the Winners of its Validus Scholarship
BU
08/30VALIDUS : Talbot Expands Accident & Health Team with Appointment in London
BU
07/18VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16Breakfast Technical Briefing on American International Group and Three Other ..
AC
06/28VALIDUS : Specialty Announces Appointment of Bob Eells as Chief Operating Office..
PU
05/30VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24VALIDUS : Talbot Expands Construction Team with Appointment in Singapore
BU
05/17VALIDUS : Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend and Quarterly Preferred Shar..
AQ
05/14VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07/20AIG Closes On Validus Deal, Adds AlphaCat ILS Unit To Its Operations 
05/15Paulson added Goldcorp, exited Oasis Petroleum in Q1 
05/04Validus Holdings declares $0.38 dividend 
05/01Validus Holdings EPS of $0.53 
Financials ($)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Noonan Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kean D. Driscoll President & Global Head-Reinsurance
Michael Richard Moore Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Dean Sangster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Grayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.44.91%0
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG1.08%31 755
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG11.92%16 456
EVEREST RE GROUP-4.86%8 743
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.1.19%5 148
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA93.14%4 791
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.