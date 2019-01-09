Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ValiRx Plc       GB00B23N9136

VALIRX PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ValiRx : endorses the Government's new NHS strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:09am EST

VALIRX PLC

('ValiRx' or the 'Company')

VALIRX ENDORSES THE GOVERNMENT'S NEW NHS STRATEGY

'Through the application of novel personalised therapeutic and early diagnostic therapies'

London, UK., 09 January 2019: ValiRx Plc (AIM: VAL), the clinical stage biotechnology company, is pleased to endorse the Government's new NHS Long Term Plan(www.longtermplan.nhs.uk) to improve the quality of patient care and health outcomes.

ValiRx's stated ambition, for some time, has been the personalisationof novel therapeutics and through genetic mapping, to facilitate the early detection of cancers.

This ambition has long been at the forefront of much of ValiRx's work in the oncology arena and it is excellent news that the Government is now actively discussing and championing these therapeutic and diagnostic approaches.

With ValiRx currently developing precision therapeutics for hormone induced cancers coupled with new technology for early detection, the Company is delighted to be among the front runners contributing to this government and NHS-led initiative.

Dr Satu Vainikka, CEO of ValiRx, commented:'ValiRx is an innovative biotechnology company developing novel and improved therapeutics, both in the UK and globally. The Government's recently announced ten-year plan of investing in the prevention and early diagnosis of diseases, such as certain neurological, mental and oncological diseases, is a policy that we have been following and striving to address for some time'.

*** ENDS ***

For more information, please contact:

ValiRx plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3008 4416

www.valirx.com

Dr Satu Vainikka, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3008 4416

Tarquin Edwards, Head of Communications.

Tel: +44 (0) 7879 458 364

tarquin.edwards@valirx.com

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

Colin Rowbury

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Notes for Editors

About ValiRx

ValiRx is a biotechnology oncology focused companyspecialising in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers. It aims to make a significant contribution in 'precision' medicine and science, namely to engineer a breakthrough into human health and well-being, through the early detection of cancer and its therapeutic intervention.

The Company's business model focuses on out-licensing therapeutic candidates early in the development process. By aiming for early-stage value creation, the company reduces risk considerably while increasing the potential for realising value. The group is already in licensing discussions with major players in the oncology field.

ValiRx's two classes of drugs in development, which each have the potential for meeting hitherto unmet medical needs by existing methods, have worldwide patent filings and agreed commercial rights. They originate or derive from World class institutions, such as Cancer Research UK and Imperial College.

Until recently, cancer treatments relied on non-specific agents, such as chemotherapy. With the development of target-based agents, primed to attack cancer cells only, less toxic and more effective treatments are now possible. New drugs in this group-such as those in ValiRx's pipeline-promise to greatly improve outcomes for cancer patients.

The Company listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2006 and trades under the ticker symbol: VAL

Disclaimer

ValiRx plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALIRX PLC
06:09aVALIRX : endorses the Government's new NHS strategy
PU
2018VALIRX : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018VALIRX : Issue of Equity / PDMR Shareholdings
PU
2018VALIRX : Update on VAL401 - Peer-review Acceptance
PU
2018VALIRX : Re scientific and investor meetings
PU
2018VALIRX : Align Research Initiates Coverage
PU
2018VALIRX : VAL201 in concluding stages of Phase I/II trial
PU
2018VALIRX : VAL401 results shortly to be on ClinicalTrials.gov
PU
2018VALIRX : Issue of Equity
PU
2018VALIRX : Update on Clinical Development
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -3,60 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 4,94 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satu Vainikka Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver de Giorgio-Miller Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gerald Desler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Suzanne Dilly Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIRX PLC6
GILEAD SCIENCES8.86%88 691
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.12%44 940
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.36%42 171
GENMAB3.09%10 388
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.18.22%7 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.