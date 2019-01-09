VALIRX PLC

('ValiRx' or the 'Company')

VALIRX ENDORSES THE GOVERNMENT'S NEW NHS STRATEGY

'Through the application of novel personalised therapeutic and early diagnostic therapies'

London, UK., 09 January 2019: ValiRx

NHS Long Term Plan ( www.longtermplan.nhs.uk ) to improve the quality of patient care and health outcomes. Plc (AIM: VAL), the clinical stage biotechnology company, is pleased to endorse the Government's new

ValiRx's stated ambition, for some time, has been the personalisationof novel therapeutics and through genetic mapping, to facilitate the early detection of cancers.

This ambition has long been at the forefront of much of ValiRx's work in the oncology arena and it is excellent news that the Government is now actively discussing and championing these therapeutic and diagnostic approaches.

With ValiRx currently developing precision therapeutics for hormone induced cancers coupled with new technology for early detection, the Company is delighted to be among the front runners contributing to this government and NHS-led initiative.

Dr Satu Vainikka, CEO of ValiRx, commented:'ValiRx is an innovative biotechnology company developing novel and improved therapeutics, both in the UK and globally. The Government's recently announced ten-year plan of investing in the prevention and early diagnosis of diseases, such as certain neurological, mental and oncological diseases, is a policy that we have been following and striving to address for some time'.

About ValiRx

ValiRx is a biotechnology oncology focused companyspecialising in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers. It aims to make a significant contribution in 'precision' medicine and science, namely to engineer a breakthrough into human health and well-being, through the early detection of cancer and its therapeutic intervention.

The Company's business model focuses on out-licensing therapeutic candidates early in the development process. By aiming for early-stage value creation, the company reduces risk considerably while increasing the potential for realising value. The group is already in licensing discussions with major players in the oncology field.

ValiRx's two classes of drugs in development, which each have the potential for meeting hitherto unmet medical needs by existing methods, have worldwide patent filings and agreed commercial rights. They originate or derive from World class institutions, such as Cancer Research UK and Imperial College.

Until recently, cancer treatments relied on non-specific agents, such as chemotherapy. With the development of target-based agents, primed to attack cancer cells only, less toxic and more effective treatments are now possible. New drugs in this group-such as those in ValiRx's pipeline-promise to greatly improve outcomes for cancer patients.

The Company listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2006 and trades under the ticker symbol: VAL