Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valley National Bancorp    VLY

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 05:15:49 pm
11.475 USD   +0.31%
04:23pVALLEY NATIONAL : To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
PR
09/24VALLEY NATIONAL : Announces Transfer Of Stock Listing To Nasdaq
PR
09/13VALLEY NATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valley National Bancorp : To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) ("Valley"), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Valley's President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2018 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 866-354-0432.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tsi3dgg4 [edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley's website through Sunday, November 25, 2018.  

As previously announced, Valley National Bancorp will be transferring its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select beginning Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Valley's common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "VLY". Valley will also transfer and list preferred A stock under the symbol "VLYPP", preferred B stock under the symbol "VLYPO", and warrants under the symbol "VLYWW".

About Valley
Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $30 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 230 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley and its products and services, please visit www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-national-bancorp-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-earnings-300727824.html

SOURCE Valley National Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
04:23pVALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
PR
09/24VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
09/24VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Announces Transfer Of Stock Listing To Nasdaq
PR
09/13VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : DBRS Confirms VLY at A (low) Stable Trend
AQ
08/14VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred And Common St..
PR
07/26VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/26VALLEY NATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Reports Increased Second Quarter Net Income And Strong..
PR
07/24VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Valley National moving listing to Nasdaq; shares +2.2% 
08/24John's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
08/14Valley National Bancorp declares $0.11 dividend 
08/03John's June Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
07/3130 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Show 3.5-13.7% Yields For Dog Days 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.