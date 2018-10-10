Valley National Bank : unveils refreshed brand with new logo, website and plans for branch transformations

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley National Bank (VLY) announced today a new look and feel for its brand and, in many instances, will start referring to itself with a simpler name: "Valley." The bank's brand refresh includes a new logo, visual changes to its web and mobile platforms, and a plan for transforming branches with new signage and a sleek, modern look.

Valley's new logo features a subtle arrow pointing to the right, signifying forward thinking, with a slight modification to the bank's traditional blue-and-yellow color scheme. The refreshed brand is designed to match Valley's unique, innovative and personal approach to customer service.

"The banking industry is changing and so are the ways that people do their banking," said Ira Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valley. "We're refreshing our brand as a way to show how we are staying ahead of the curve to give our customers the power to succeed. Our new look reflects a modern, responsive bank, while honoring our 91-year legacy of stability and success."

Valley's rebrand goes beyond a new look and feel. The bank is also showing how it keeps pace with its customers in an ever-changing industry, by:

Investing heavily in technologies to make banking simple and modern for customers.



Creating a more convenient customer experience through a "universal banker" service model. Working with a "universal banker," customers will have all of their banking needs met through one person – from making deposits and applying for loans, to obtaining retirement advice. Through this model, any Valley banker can help customers with a wide range of needs.



Expanding two of the bank's programs across its entire footprint: its Small Business Administration loan program and its Women in Business program, previously known as Women Entrepreneurs. The program gives women opportunities to network in meaningful ways and share their business challenges and successes with each other.

"The refreshed brand represents our focus on customer service and innovation," said Mark Fernandez, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Valley. "Still, it's important for customers to know that we're the same Valley. We'll continue to have the feel of a community bank – with a strong focus on relationships – but we're also backed by the resources of a big bank."

Valley plans to change all of its exterior signage starting this fall, with the rollout continuing in 2019 across its entire footprint. There will be no interruption or changes in service for Valley's customers.

Earlier today, the bank's stock switched from the New York Stock Exchange to NASDAQ, the home to many innovative companies, like Apple, Amazon, JetBlue Airways, and Netflix. Valley's stock symbol will not change.

To see Valley's refreshed look, visit its new website: www.valley.com.

