Valley National Bancorp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”) announced today that it priced $115 million of its 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). Interest on the Notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 5.25% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, June 15, 2025, payable semiannually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus a spread of 514 basis points from, and including, June 15, 2025, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.



Valley intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes and investments in Valley National Bank as regulatory capital. The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering.

The offering of the Notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-223918) (including base prospectus), a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Notes offering can be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by calling Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. toll free at 866-805-4128 or by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com; by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 866-718-1649 or by emailing Piper Sandler & Co. at fsg-dcm@psc.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.



Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and the global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;

the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our clients and respond to their needs;

potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our action, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;

the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;

the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp. (“Oritani”) completed on December 1, 2019 in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;

the inability to retain Oritani customers;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;

cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and

the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

