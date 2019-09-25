Log in
Valley National Bancorp : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

0
09/25/2019 | 04:28pm EDT
Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
Company Release - 9/25/20194:08 PMET

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th, 2019.

Valley's President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2019 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432 conference ID number 5766538.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ddykji8 [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley's website through Monday, November 25, 2019.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $33 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Rick Kraemer, FSVP
Director, Corporate Finance
973-686-4817

Source: Valley National Bank

Disclaimer

Valley National Bancorp published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 20:27:01 UTC
