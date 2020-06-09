Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

|
Vallianz Holdings Limited
|
3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935
|
Co Reg No. 199206945E
|
Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292
|
|
www.vallianzholdings.com
RESOLUTION PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The Board of directors (the "Directors") of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, the resolution set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 25 May 2020 was duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held by way of electronic means on 9 June 2020.
The result of the poll on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM is set out below:
|
No.
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
Total
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
As a
|
Number of
|
As a
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
percentage
|
shares
|
percentage
|
|
|
represented
|
|
|
|
|
|
of total
|
|
of total
|
|
|
by votes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
number of
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
votes for
|
|
votes
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
against the
|
|
|
resolutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Change of Auditors
|
433,729,399
|
433,729,399
|
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
|
from Deloitte & Touche
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLP to Nexia TS Public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABSTENTION FROM VOTING
No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM.
POLLING AGENT AND SCRUTINEER
Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services and Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. were the appointed polling agent and scrutineer for the EGM.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ling Yong Wah
Chief Executive Officer
9 June 2020
