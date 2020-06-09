Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Vallianz Holdings Limited 3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935 Co Reg No. 199206945E Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292 www.vallianzholdings.com

RESOLUTION PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of directors (the "Directors") of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, the resolution set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 25 May 2020 was duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held by way of electronic means on 9 June 2020.

The result of the poll on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM is set out below:

No. Ordinary Resolution Total FOR AGAINST number of Number of As a Number of As a shares shares percentage shares percentage represented of total of total by votes for number of number of and against votes for votes the relevant the against the resolutions resolution resolution (%) (%) 1. Change of Auditors 433,729,399 433,729,399 100 0 0 from Deloitte & Touche LLP to Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation

ABSTENTION FROM VOTING

No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM.

POLLING AGENT AND SCRUTINEER

Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services and Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. were the appointed polling agent and scrutineer for the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

9 June 2020