Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/09/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Vallianz Holdings Limited

3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935

Co Reg No. 199206945E

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292

www.vallianzholdings.com

RESOLUTION PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of directors (the "Directors") of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, the resolution set out in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 25 May 2020 was duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held by way of electronic means on 9 June 2020.

The result of the poll on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM is set out below:

No.

Ordinary Resolution

Total

FOR

AGAINST

number of

Number of

As a

Number of

As a

shares

shares

percentage

shares

percentage

represented

of total

of total

by votes for

number of

number of

and against

votes for

votes

the relevant

the

against the

resolutions

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

1.

Change of Auditors

433,729,399

433,729,399

100

0

0

from Deloitte & Touche

LLP to Nexia TS Public

Accounting Corporation

ABSTENTION FROM VOTING

No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to the vote at the EGM.

POLLING AGENT AND SCRUTINEER

Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services and Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. were the appointed polling agent and scrutineer for the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

9 June 2020

Vallianz Holdings Limited

3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935

Co Reg No. 199206945E

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292

www.vallianzholdings.com

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01, SIF Building, Singapore 068899.

Telephone: (65) 6227 1580 Email: wongbe@provenancecapital.com

Disclaimer

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 12:02:09 UTC
