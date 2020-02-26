Vallianz : Appointment Of Company Secretary

Log in
02/26/2020 | 04:49am EST

Vallianz Holdings Limited

3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935

Co Reg No. 199206945E

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292

www.vallianzholdings.com

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Seah Han Tong Tony as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 26 February 2020. This is in addition to his existing role as Legal Counsel of the Company which he had held since he joined the Company on 22 April 2019.

Following the aforesaid appointment, the Company Secretaries of the Company are Ms. Chong Pei Wen and Mr. Seah Han Tong Tony.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

26 February 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01 SIF Building, Singapore 068899.

Telephone: (65) 6227 1580 Email: wongbe@provenancecapital.com

Disclaimer

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:48:10 UTC
