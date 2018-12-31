Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interest Of Director - Bote De Vries

0
12/31/2018 | 06:04am CET

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289) SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

FORM

1

(Electronic Format)

Explanatory Notes

1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.

  • 2. This form is for a Director/Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to give notice of his interests in the securities of the Listed Issuer under section 133, 137N or 137Y of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA"). Please note that the requirement to disclose interests in participatory interests applies only to a director and where the Listed Issuer is a Singapore-incorporated company.

  • 3. This electronic Form 1 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Director/CEO, must be completed by the Director/CEO or a person duly authorised by him to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Director/CEO.

  • 4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").

  • 5. A single form may be used by a Director/CEO for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of/of becoming aware of, the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.

  • 6. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 3 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

  • 7. Except for item 4 of Part III, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.

  • 8. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.

  • 9. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -

    (a) a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

    • (b) a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing;

    • (c) a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

    • (d) a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

    • (e) a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate-related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

  • 10. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 6 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website athttp://www.mas.gov.sg(under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Export XML

  • 1. Name of Listed Issuer:

  • 2. Type of Listed Issuer:

    Company/Corporation

    Registered/Recognised Business Trust

    Real Estate Investment Trust

  • 3. Name of Director/CEO:

  • 4. Is the Director/CEO also a substantial shareholder/unitholder of the Listed Issuer?

    Yes No

  • 5. Is the Director/CEO notifying in respect of his interests in securities of, or made available by, the Listed Issuer at the time of his appointment?

    Yes (Please proceed to complete Part II)

    No

    (Please proceed to complete Part III)

  • 6. Date of notification to Listed Issuer: 31-Dec-2018

Part I - General

  • VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

  • BOTE DE VRIES

  • FORM 1/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

    Page 2 of 6

Part III - For an incumbent Director/CEO giving notice of an acquisition of, or a change in his interest in, securities of or made available by the Listed Issuer

Transaction A

  • 1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest: 31-Dec-2018

  • 2. Date on which Director/CEO became aware of the acquisition of, or change in, interest(if different from item 1 above, please specify the date):

  • 3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest):

    NOT APPLICABLE

  • 4. Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

    Ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer

    Other types of shares/units (excluding ordinary voting shares/units) of Listed Issuer Rights/Options/Warrants over shares/units of Listed Issuer

    Debentures of Listed Issuer

    Rights/Options over debentures of Listed Issuer

    Contracts over shares of the Listed Issuer which Director/CEO is a party to, or under which he isentitled to a benefit, being contracts under which any person has a right to call for or to make delivery of shares in the Listed Issuer

    Participatory interests made available by Listed IssuerOthers (please specify):

  • 5. Number of shares, units, rights, options, warrants, participatory interests and/or principal amount/value of debentures or contracts acquired or disposed of by Director/CEO:

    833,333

  • 6. Amount of consideration paid or received by Director/CEO (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):

    NOT APPLICABLE

  • 31-Dec-2018

  • 7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest: Acquisition of:

    Securities via market transaction

    Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

    Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities

    Securities pursuant to rights issue

    Securities via a placement

    Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

    Disposal of:

    Securities via market transaction

    Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

    Other circumstances :

    Acceptance of employee share options/share awards Vesting of share awards

    Exercise of employee share optionsAcceptance of take-over offer for Listed IssuerCorporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

    Others (please specify):

  • 8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Director/CEO before and after the transaction.

    Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to ordinary voting shares of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

    Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

3,266,667

0

3,266,667

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting shares/units:

0.02

0

0.02

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

4,100,000

0

4,100,000

Table 3. Change in respect of rights/options/warrants over shares/units of Listed Issuer

9. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

[You may attach a chart(s) in item 10 to illustrate how the Director/CEO's deemed interest, as set out in item 8 tables 1 to 8, arises]

NOT APPLICABLE

  • 10. Attachments (if any):

    (The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)

  • 11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

    • (a) SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):

    • (b) Date of the Initial Announcement:

    • (c) 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 1 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

  • 12. Remarks (if any):

    (i) The percentage of the total number of ordinary voting shares before the transaction is calculated based on the total number of voting issued shares of 16,748,595,251 in the capital of Vallianz Holdings Limited.

    (ii) The percentage of the total number of ordinary voting shares after the transaction is calculated based on the total number of voting issued shares of 16,780,595,243 in the capital of Vallianz Holdings Limited after taking into

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting shares/units:

0.024

0

0.024

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of rights/options/warrants held:

833,333 share awards

833,333 share awards

No. (if known) of shares/units underlying the rights/options/ warrants:

Up to 833,333 ordinary shares

Up to 833,333 ordinary shares

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of rights/options/warrants held:

NIL

NIL

No. (if known) of shares/units underlying the rights/options/ warrants:

NOT APPLICABLE

NOT APPLICABLE

Disclaimer

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:03:05 UTC
