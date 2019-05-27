Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Vallianz Holdings Ltd    VHLD   SG1J89892363

VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD

(VHLD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Vallianz Holdings Limited

3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935

Co Reg No. 199206945E

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292

www.vallianzholdings.com

PROFIT GUIDANCE

The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to provide a profit guidance in relation to its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019").

The Group has completed an in-depth evaluation ("Evaluation") of the carrying value of certain of its assets that comprise fixed assets and investments, in light of the continued challenges and slow recovery in the offshore and marine market.

Following the Evaluation, the Group is expecting to record non-cash impairment expenses for the aforesaid assets ("Exceptional Expenses") in FY2019. As a result of these Exceptional Expenses, the Group expects to post a significant net loss for FY2019.

The Group however expects that it will report operating profits for FY2019, excluding the aforesaid Exceptional Expenses.

Further information will be provided when the Group releases its unaudited financial results for FY2019 on 30 May 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

27 May 2019

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified independently the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01, SIF Building, Singapore 068899.

Telephone: (65) 6227 1580 Email: wongbe@provenancecapital.com

Disclaimer

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD
11:59aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
03/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Finance Director
PU
03/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Finance Director
PU
03/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Finance Director
PU
03/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Finance Director
PU
03/12VALLIANZ : Appointment And Resignation Of Finance Directors
PU
03/12VALLIANZ : Appointment And Resignation Of Finance Directors
PU
01/14VALLIANZ : Statement On Incident Involving Star Centurion
PU
01/04VALLIANZ : Exercise Of Right To Defer Distribution For US$22,500,000 Perpetual S..
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director - Yeo Je..
PU
More news
Chart VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Vallianz Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Wah Ling Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Elisa Woodward Chief Operating Officer
Kua Chin Teck Finance Director
Jeu Nam Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD-10.00%0
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-0.40%21 845
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD18.07%7 630
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.60%4 794
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-9.44%3 787
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD33.78%3 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About