Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

Vallianz Holdings Limited 3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935 Co Reg No. 199206945E Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292 www.vallianzholdings.com

PROFIT GUIDANCE

The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to provide a profit guidance in relation to its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019").

The Group has completed an in-depth evaluation ("Evaluation") of the carrying value of certain of its assets that comprise fixed assets and investments, in light of the continued challenges and slow recovery in the offshore and marine market.

Following the Evaluation, the Group is expecting to record non-cash impairment expenses for the aforesaid assets ("Exceptional Expenses") in FY2019. As a result of these Exceptional Expenses, the Group expects to post a significant net loss for FY2019.

The Group however expects that it will report operating profits for FY2019, excluding the aforesaid Exceptional Expenses.

Further information will be provided when the Group releases its unaudited financial results for FY2019 on 30 May 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

27 May 2019

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified independently the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01, SIF Building, Singapore 068899.

Telephone: (65) 6227 1580 Email: wongbe@provenancecapital.com