Vallourec : Creation of a Corporate, Social Responsibility Committee within the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board will now be able to rely on the work of this new committee for topics related to the CSR strategy and its implementation.
In line with the strong commitments made by Vallourec for many years, the CSR Committee's mission will be to ensure that the Group best anticipates the challenges, opportunities and extra-financial risks associated with its business in order to promote responsible and harmonious long-term value creation. It will make recommendations on the Group's policy and achievements in this area.
This new committee, chaired by Laurence Broseta, is composed of Maria-Pilar Albiac-Murillo and Philippe Altuzarra, independent members of the Supervisory Board.
'This Committee will help us to respond even better to the environmental and societal challenges related to our activities. The geographical scope of the company, the number and diversity of CSR initiatives taken by the Group called for the creation of a governance body responsible for orienting and overseeing the Group's social project, within the Supervisory Board', said Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board.
