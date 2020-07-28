Vallourec : THERMOCASE® VIT for Geothermal Applications

THERMOCASE® Vacuum Insulated Tubing (VIT): a cost-effective solution for Geothermal Applications 28/07/2020 - Renewable Energies On July 22nd, Gabriel Roussie, THERMOCASE® Product Line Manager, shared the specificities and benefits of Vallourec's THERMOCASE® VIT solution in a webcast presentation with World Oil. More than 230 participants learned about how this technology is an ideal candidate for geothermal applications, thanks to best-in-class insulation performance and high-service temperature and got an insight into the successful closed-loop project with GreenFire Energy.

THERMOCASE® VIT for geothermal applications Geothermal wells can be used to extract energy from beneath the earth's surface in the form of water or steam to generate electricity or feed district heating. However, conventional well systems can be costly to drill and are not suited to all projects.



The challenges posed by open-loop systems The conventional method for commercial use is an open-loop system which utilizes two wells: an injection well and a production well. Water is pumped down the injection well and flows out through fractures in the brittle zone. Geothermal energy then heats the water, which flows up through the production well.



This system works well but has several disadvantages. The first is that the two wells sometimes fail to communicate due to a lack of subsurface permeability. In these cases, they produce no hot water or steam. The second is that water is highly corrosive and may not be the ideal heat carrier for certain projects. The third is that the initial cost of drilling two wells is high.



Enter GreenLoop™, an efficient technology using Vallourec tubing Just over five years ago, 2 ) or water in a closed-loop system..



GreenFire uses a 'tube-in tube' system, with Vallourec vacuum-insulated tubing (VIT) as the key component. This system can be used for many applications, such as retrofitting unproductive wells.



As such, GreenLoop™ eliminates the need for two wells. For example, cold sCO 2 fluid is injected inside the center of the tubing. Once the fluid reaches the hot underground formation, it heats up. The heated fluid then travels upward through the outer annulus of the tubing and is produced to the surface, where it is used to power a turbine. After cooling to maximize efficiency, it is re-injected into the VIT, to complete the closed loop.



Supercritical CO 2 allows for much better cycle efficiency compared with water. This is thanks to unique thermodynamic properties that create a 'thermosiphon' where the cold dense column of sCO 2 pushes the less dense column of heated pressurized sCO 2 through the system. The thermosiphon eliminates the need for pumping fluid through the system, thereby saving a significant parasitic loss of power.



The design of the system with hot and cold fluids in close proximity does, however, pose a specific challenge: thermal insulation. To achieve maximum energy recovery at the surface, it is essential to provide excellent thermal insulation between the hot fluid on the ID of the tubing and the cold fluid on the OD.



Vallourec Tube-Alloy, which produces and repairs accessories used inside oil and gas wells, completed industrialization of the custom VIT solution on-time and successfully delivered the first reverse preload VIT to GreenFire Energy at the beginning of 2019. We then supported the successful running using Smartengo Running Expert under the supervision of VAM Field Service.



The GreenLoop™ demonstration project is a major milestone in the development of closed-loop geothermal power generation. Vallourec was our first choice as VIT supplier as they have the special expertise we needed to tailor the VIT to our specifications. They were responsive and great to work with and we look forward to working with them in the future. Joseph Scherer Chief Executive Officer of GreenFire Energy