Press Release

Vallourec launches SmartengoTM, its new online sales platform for the oil and gas market

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 4, 2019 - Vallourec is now offering online sales of tubular solutions with its new e-commerce platform: SmartengoTM.

"The SmartengoTM platform is the first step in the digital journey that we have just launched with VallourecTM.smart, our smart services. It will create value for our customers. They are now able to get tubular solutions online easily and reliably, with a few clicks, while still benefiting from Vallourec's know-how and quality," explains Yvan Rivaux, Director of global services and digitals.

The SmartengoTM platform makes it possible to buy around 15 different OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) threaded seamless tubes. This targeted offer is available quickly and will give operators greater flexibility. For example, it will help them finish equipping their oil and gas wells very quickly, in Europe and Africa to start off with.

Vallourec customers and their representatives can go to smartengo.vallourec.com and check immediately to see if the tubes they're looking for are available and how soon. Customers can make purchases online alone, or get help from their usual sales representative. Information is updated in real time. The quote is automatically sent to the back office and payment is run as usual, offering a transparent online experience and real savings in time and ease of use.

The SmartengoTM platform will gradually expand its offer of products and services to cover all Vallourec's business sectors and all regions of the world.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for challenging industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, daring architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D continually open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20 countries, its 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees work hand-in-hand with their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions to make every project possible.

Listed on the Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094; Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

vallourec.com

Follow us on Twitter @Vallourec

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jean-Marc Agabriel

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com Press relations

Mathieu Carré

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 03 78 71 / +33 (0)6 89 95 53 30

mathieu.carre@vallourec.com



Individual shareholder relations

Toll-Free Number: 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com













This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: VALLOUREC via Globenewswire

