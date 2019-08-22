Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET

(VALMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on August 22, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. EET

On August 22, 2019 a total of 389 Valmet shares have been returned free of consideration to Valmet Oyj according to the terms and conditions of the long-term incentive plan 2018-2020. Originally, the shares were transferred to the participants after the 2018 performance period of the plan.

Including the returned shares, Valmet Oyj now holds a total of 245,624 treasury shares.

Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
04:15aChange in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares
GL
08/21VALMET : to supply boiler diagnostics system to Shandong Sun Paper Industry Join..
PU
08/14NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ownership i..
PU
08/13NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ownership i..
AQ
08/02ANDRITZ : shares lifted by strong second-quarter orders, cash flow
RE
07/26VALMET OYJ &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSAC : Riekkola, Sami
AQ
07/24EUROPE : European stocks flat ahead of ECB meet; earnings a mixed bag
RE
07/23VALMET'S HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REVIEW : Orders received increased to EUR 1.1 bill..
GL
07/02Pekka Rouhiainen appointed Director, Investor Relations, at Valmet
GL
07/02VALMET : to deliver two Defibrator systems to Heze Baishida Wood and Jiangsu Ron..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 531 M
EBIT 2019 276 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 98,6 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 2 443 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,62  €
Last Close Price 16,33  €
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Independent Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET-9.03%2 711
NORDSON CORPORATION11.49%7 783
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 832
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-10.76%3 806
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP42.29%3 235
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.13%2 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group