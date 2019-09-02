Log in
VALMET

(VALMT)
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent

09/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 2, 2019 at 2.30 p.m. EET

Valmet Oyj has on September 2, 2019 received a notification referred to in Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc, stating that the company's ownership and share of votes in Valmet Oyj has fallen below the threshold of 5 percent.
As a result of transactions on August 30, 2019, the total holding of BlackRock, Inc decreased to below 5 percent of Valmet Oyj's total number of shares and share of votes.

Valmet Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The aggregate number of shares is 149,864,619.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.91% 0.24% 5.16%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000074984 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

Further information, please contact:
Tuuli Oja, Manager, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0352

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
