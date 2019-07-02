Log in
Pekka Rouhiainen appointed Director, Investor Relations, at Valmet

07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release July 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Pekka Rouhiainen, M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed Director, Investor Relations, at Valmet as of 1 September 2019. He will be based in Espoo, Finland, and will report to Kari Saarinen, CFO at Valmet.  

For the past few years Rouhiainen has been employed as Investor Relations Director at Cargotec Corporation. He has previous investor relations experience from Sanoma Corporation and has worked as an equity analyst before joining Sanoma.

“We look forward to having Pekka on board as he will be a great addition to our internationally acknowledged Investor Relations team. He has versatile background for the position and understanding of modern, global investor relations. With Pekka's input and experience I'm sure our investor relations will continue improving further,” says Saarinen.

For further information, please contact:
Kari Saarinen, Chief Financial Officer, Valmet, tel. +358 44 213 8263

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Pekka Rouhiainen appointed Director, Investor Relations, at Valmet

© GlobeNewswire 2019
