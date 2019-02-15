Log in
VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.02.2019

02/15/2019 | 11:29am EST
Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

15.02.2019 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.02.2019

Date 15.02.2019  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 23,000  
Average price/share 21.3374 EUR
Highest price/share 21.4800 EUR
Lowest price/share 21.1400 EUR
Total price 490,760.20 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 15.02.2019:

  VALMT 361,706  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka  Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
