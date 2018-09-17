Log in
VALMET
Valmet : Advantage DCT tissue production line successfully started up at Velvet CARE's mill in Poland

09/17/2018

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Velvet CARE's Klucze mill in Poland has successfully started up a Valmet-supplied Advantage DCT 200HS tissue production line. As one of the largest and most modern tissue lines in Eastern Europe, it will help Velvet CARE to strengthen their position as a leader in tissue production in Poland, and Central and Eastern European markets.

'This is a most joyful milestone in Valmet's and Velvet CARE's 's joint effort to boost tissue quantity and quality of Velvet's production,' says Hans Englund, Project Manager, Valmet.

'We want to ensure that our products meet the highest requirements in the homes of the Poles, every day. The reliable and efficient Advantage DCT technology from Valmet will help us accomplish that,' says Artur Pielak, CEO, Velvet CARE.

'Just like Valmet, Velvet has its focal point set on future development,' Marek Sciazko, Director of Klucze Mill, adds. 'The Advantage DCT tissue making technology empowers that vision by setting the table for quality tissue grades fit for the future. We have already started to improve the cost efficiency of the production by changing the settings of the process and machine'.

Valmet's Advantage solutions are designed to meet tissue producers' challenges of today as well as of tomorrow. Valmet has until today delivered 80 Advantage DCT production lines. The concept is well-known for its high efficiency and ability to manufacture most types of conventional tissue with the highest quality - making it a popular choice for tissue professionals worldwide.

Technical information of the delivery

Valmet's scope of delivery includes a complete Advantage DCT 200HS tissue production line with a design speed of 2,200 m/min. The machine is 5.6 m wide, making it one of the largest machines in the Central Eastern European market.

Stock preparation systems and auxiliary equipment were also included, and the machine is equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. Furthermore, it features an Advantage ViscoNip, AirCap hood with Air system, WetDust system and a SoftReel. Valmet has also delivered basic and detailed mill engineering. An automation package including DCS (distributed control) and QCS (quality control) systems, was also a part of the delivery.

About the customer Velvet CARE

Velvet CARE is one of the largest manufacturers of hygiene products in Poland. The company was founded in 2013, but its roots go back to 1897. For the last over 20 years the Velvet brand has been a leader in the paper industry in Poland and is present in the homes of millions of Poles.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Hans Englund, Project Manager, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet tel: +46 705 17 40 00

Jan Erikson, Vice President Sales, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet, tel: +46 705 17 14 90

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:07:03 UTC
