Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET

(VALMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valmet : Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EET

On March 15, 2019 a total of 2,428 Valmet shares have been returned free of consideration to Valmet Oyj according to the terms and conditions of the long-term incentive plan 2015-2017. Originally, the shares were transferred to the participants after the 2017 performance period of the plan.

Including the returned shares, Valmet Oyj holds a total of 444,734 own shares.

Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
09:01aVALMET : Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares
GL
03/13VALMET : Oregons Red Rock Biofuels Site Signs Contracts with Wood Group and Valm..
AQ
03/12VALMET : to deliver pressure diffuser to AustroCel Hallein's mill in Austria
PU
03/12VALMET : to supply feeding system for the new Red Rock Biofuel's biorefinery in ..
PU
03/11VALMET : strengthens its wastewater automation business in Norway by signing a d..
PU
02/27VALMET : has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement ..
GL
02/26VALMET : revises upwards its net sales guidance for 2019 due to the acquisition ..
GL
02/26VALMET : strengthens its stable business by acquiring GL&V, a global provider of..
GL
02/25VALMET : and Uni Viridas renew their cooperation by signing a ten-year operation..
GL
02/21VALMET : Acquisition of own shares 21.02.2019
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 473 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 327 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
P/E ratio 2020 16,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 444 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,9 €
Spread / Average Target -9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Independent Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET28.02%3 898
NORDSON CORPORATION9.95%7 523
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 989
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 961
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC6.66%4 540
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.24%3 463
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.