Valmet : and Kemira collaborate to bring significant improvements to wastewater treatment processes

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Kemira have signed a partnership agreement in developing wastewater and sludge treatment customer applications for municipal and industrial plants in Europe. Reliable real-time measurement data will increase the water treatment process visibility and enable predictive and proactive process management. The target is to bring significant savings and efficiency improvements to customers.

The partnership combines Valmet's comprehensive analyzer and measurement technology, process optimization know-how and on-site service network with Kemira's strong chemistry and process optimization expertise in the municipal and industrial water treatment space. The agreement widens the existing Industrial Internet ecosystem collaboration between the two companies.

Valmet has a long history in offering measurement and optimization applications for sludge dewatering processes. These reliable measurements have provided proven results for Valmet's customers.

"Polymers and chemicals are an important part of the wastewater treatment process which is one reason why this collaboration with Kemira is a great opportunity for us. Especially in sludge dewatering, the right chemicals selection is one of the key elements to achieve the best performance," says Heli Karaila, Business manager, Wastewater, Automation, Valmet.

"We are actively expanding our portfolio of smart chemistry through the KemConnect(TM) platform for example sludge dewatering and phosphorus treatment. As part of this full-service approach, it makes perfect sense to partner up with a leading industrial automation hardware, software and equipment service provider like Valmet," says Jussi Ruotsalainen, Application Development Manager, Kemira.

Valmet's wastewater offering www.valmet.com/wastewater

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Heli Karaila

Business manager, Wastewater, Automation, Valmet

Tel. +358 40 54 34 724

heli.karaila (a) valmet.com

Jussi Ruotsalainen

Manager, Application Development, Kemira

Tel. +358 50 521 2557

jussi.ruotsalainen (a) kemira.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. The company provides expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve its customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency.

Kemira's focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees.

Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

