Valmet chosen as the second most attractive employer by the engineering professionals in Finland

0
10/25/2019 | 06:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release on October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet has been chosen as the second most attractive employer by the Finnish engineering professionals. The ranking was published in Universum’s annual survey, which is the biggest employer survey in Finland. Last year Valmet was ranked as fourth.

Valmet has done comprehensive work for its employer brand across organizational boundaries.

“We are very proud of this recognition, as it means our hard work for Valmet’s employer brand has really paid off. I want to thank everyone at Valmet for contributing to the development of our company culture and making it visible day by day through concrete actions in the work place. The most important part in creating an engaging employee experience are the inspiring and rewarding moments – that feeling when everything works together. Receiving this ranking is definitely one of these moments,” says Julia Macharey, Valmet’s Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development.

Universum’s survey polled 1,017 engineering professionals.

Valmet on the look-out for fresh talent

Valmet has job opportunities for talented people around the world. Currently there are 129 open positions globally. The company is looking for professionals with a background in various industries and potential to grow with its global and diverse team.

Information about Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, and data-driven communications and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals world-wide.

For further information, please contact:
Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development, Valmet, +358 50 486 8056

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
