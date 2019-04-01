Valmet : confirms its guidance for 2019 due to completion of the GL&V acquisition

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 1, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. EET

Due to the completion of the GL&V acquisition on April 1, 2019, Valmet confirms its guidance given on February 26, 2019.

New guidance for 2019:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 3,325 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 257 million).

Previous guidance for 2019 (as announced on February 26, 2019):

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 3,325 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 257 million). The guidance is subject to the completion of the acquisition of GL&V.

Further information, please contact:

Kari Saarinen, CFO, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 1830

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

