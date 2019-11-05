Log in
VALMET

VALMET

(VALMT)
Valmet : enters into a global partnership for oil& gas, power generation and gas processing industry automation with Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. in Italy

11/05/2019

Valmet has signed a global value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE) based in Prato, Italy. The agreement authorizes the new partner to sell and deliver Valmet's automation products and solutions to end customers in the oil and gas, power generation and gas processing industries around the world as part of its own turnkey projects.

'What impressed us most about Valmet, in addition to the experience that Valmet has in automation systems, are the professionalism and the continuous search for innovation. Taking advantage of these synergies, SSE will be in the position to include Valmet's technology into its solutions. Where required, SSE will be able to offer its assistance to Valmet as an engineering company and a field service provider, too,' says Michelangelo Guarducci, CEO, SSE.

'In our cooperation, we see especially interesting potential in cogeneration plants at industrial plants and rotating machines that can be equipped with condition monitoring systems, and in promoting our Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution for small-scale liquid natural gas (LNG) as well as oil and gas pipelines and plants,' adds Kari S. Heikkilä, Director, Partner Business, Automation, Valmet.

From left to right: Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Automation, Valmet Inc., Jyri Tiihonen, Vice President, Energy & Process Systems, Automation, Valmet Inc., Michelangelo Guarducci, Vice-President & CEO, SSE and Cristiano Tatini, Sales Manager, SSE.

Valmet's role in the partnership is to supply its Valmet DNA automation and information platform for process control, whereas SSE is responsible for project execution and resources. Valmet DNA is already being used in thousands of power plants and industrial processes around the world. Valmet's goal is to become one of the best automation and software solution provider for LNG and biogas industry players.

Information about Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE)

With over 30 years of history, Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE) has been successfully operating as a trustworthy EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning) solution provider, evolving from the design of turbomachinery control systems to the development of cutting-edge solutions for the oil and gas, petrochemical, refinery and power generation industries, completing thousands of engineering and installation projects worldwide.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kari S. Heikkilä, Director, Partner Business, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 552 8372

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:34:05 UTC
