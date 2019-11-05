Valmet : enters into a global partnership for oil& gas, power generation and gas processing industry automation with Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. in Italy

Valmet has signed a global value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE) based in Prato, Italy. The agreement authorizes the new partner to sell and deliver Valmet's automation products and solutions to end customers in the oil and gas, power generation and gas processing industries around the world as part of its own turnkey projects.

'What impressed us most about Valmet, in addition to the experience that Valmet has in automation systems, are the professionalism and the continuous search for innovation. Taking advantage of these synergies, SSE will be in the position to include Valmet's technology into its solutions. Where required, SSE will be able to offer its assistance to Valmet as an engineering company and a field service provider, too,' says Michelangelo Guarducci, CEO, SSE.

'In our cooperation, we see especially interesting potential in cogeneration plants at industrial plants and rotating machines that can be equipped with condition monitoring systems, and in promoting our Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution for small-scale liquid natural gas (LNG) as well as oil and gas pipelines and plants,' adds Kari S. Heikkilä, Director, Partner Business, Automation, Valmet.

From left to right: Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Automation, Valmet Inc., Jyri Tiihonen, Vice President, Energy & Process Systems, Automation, Valmet Inc., Michelangelo Guarducci, Vice-President & CEO, SSE and Cristiano Tatini, Sales Manager, SSE.

Valmet's role in the partnership is to supply its Valmet DNA automation and information platform for process control, whereas SSE is responsible for project execution and resources. Valmet DNA is already being used in thousands of power plants and industrial processes around the world. Valmet's goal is to become one of the best automation and software solution provider for LNG and biogas industry players.

Information about Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE)

With over 30 years of history, Sirio Solutions Engineering S.p.A. (SSE) has been successfully operating as a trustworthy EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning) solution provider, evolving from the design of turbomachinery control systems to the development of cutting-edge solutions for the oil and gas, petrochemical, refinery and power generation industries, completing thousands of engineering and installation projects worldwide.

