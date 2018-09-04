Log in
VALMET (VALMT)
Valmet : gets an extensive information management system order from Finland

09/04/2018

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an information management system to SSAB's steel mill in Raahe, Finland, to manage iron production and raw materials. The system will be integrated with the mill's Valmet DNA automation system and replace an existing production management system.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received. The system will be taken into production use in spring 2020.

'Valmet will provide us with a comprehensive production management level solution, including hardware and software. The flexible delivery model has taken into account future system development needs, and upkeep services will ensure a long system life cycle,' says Marko Tilja, Project Manager at SSAB's Raahe mill.

'In recent times, we have increasingly invested in developing our production management solutions. This order is very significant for us, as it shows our capability to supply not only distributed control systems, but also production management solutions. The entire sales process was carried out with excellent cooperation between SSAB's and Valmet's key people, giving a good starting point for the delivery,' states Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet.

Cooperation between the Raahe mill and Valmet started back in 1986 when Valmet delivered a Damatic Classic system for the customer's coking plant. It has been followed by many other system deliveries for various processes at the steel mill.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet DNA information management system for iron production and a Valmet DNA Integrated Operations data collection application for reporting, data collection, recipe calculation, production planning and raw material management. Through the integration of modern user interfaces and reports, the mill will be able to improve production optimization and raw material management.

'Flexible reporting tools and upgraded user interfaces ensure that both production management and raw material management can be developed in the future. Valmet's local support ensures reliable system upkeep. And we plan to continue strengthening our delivery and support organization further,' adds Hautaluoma.

Information about SSAB and its Raahe mill

SSAB is a highly specialized global steel company with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. It employs approximately 15,000 people in over 50 countries, and its net sales amounted to SEK 66 billion in 2017. The Raahe mill produces standard, premium and specialty steels. Its main products are hot-rolled plates and coil products. The mill employs approximately 2,400 people in its production.

With the new information management system supplied by Valmet, SSAB's Raahe mill will be able to improve production and raw material management. Copyright: SSAB.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 486 0307
Petri Tuominen, Head of Iron Production, Raahe, SSAB, tel. +358 50 314 3428

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:16:02 UTC
