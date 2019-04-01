Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET

(VALMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valmet : has completed the acquisition of GL&V, a global provider of technologies and services to the pulp and paper industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 1, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. EET

Valmet has today completed the acquisition of GL&V, which was announced on February 26, 2019. GL&V is a global provider of technologies and services to the pulp and paper industry. The enterprise value of the acquisition is approximately EUR 113 million on a cash and debt free basis subject to ordinary post-closing adjustments.

GL&V will be a part of the Services business line

The acquired business becomes a part of Valmet's Services business line. GL&V supplies technologies, upgrades and optimization services, rebuilds, and spare parts for the pulp and paper industry globally. The acquired operations had net sales of approximately EUR 160 million in calendar year 2018 and employ about 630 people.

GL&V will be included in Valmet's financial reporting for the first time in Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1-June 30, 2019.

As announced on February 26, 2019, GL&V's washing, oxygen delignification and bleaching operations with Compact Press®, pumps and mixers technology for chemical pulping as well as the related Product Center in Karlstad Sweden are not included in the transaction scope.

Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet: Valmet's stable business and services capabilities are now further strengthened

"The acquisition was completed as planned, and we welcome our 630 new colleagues to Valmet. This strengthens Valmet's global services business further and complements our technology offering for the pulp and paper industry customers. The acquisition also consolidates our local presence and capabilities globally. The combination of Valmet's global reach and GL&V's product and services offering for chemical pulping, stock preparation, papermaking and finishing create a good basis for new business opportunities and for serving our customers even better," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, tel. +358 40 515 1145
Dave King, Area President, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 704 414 3420
Kari Saarinen, CFO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 9603
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
07:16aVALMET : has completed the acquisition of GL&V, a global provider of technologie..
GL
07:14aVALMET : confirms its guidance for 2019 due to completion of the GL&V acquisitio..
GL
03/29VALMET : to deliver fifth tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexic..
AQ
03/29NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceed..
AQ
03/29Density Meter Market 2018-2025 Analysis by Top Key Players - Emerson, Yokogaw..
AQ
03/28Valmet to supply exhaust gas cleaning system to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine ..
AQ
03/28VALMET : to deliver fifth tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexic..
GL
03/27VALMET : to supply exhaust gas cleaning system to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine E..
GL
03/21VALMET : Decisions taken by Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting and Board of Dir..
GL
03/20VALMET : to supply a containerboard line for GS Paperboard & Packaging in Malays..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 482 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Finance 2019 304 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 17,63
P/E ratio 2020 16,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 3 381 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,6 €
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Independent Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET25.68%3 792
NORDSON CORPORATION11.08%7 597
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 886
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 778
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC7.53%4 577
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.37%3 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About