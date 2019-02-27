Log in
Valmet : has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2018

0
02/27/2019 | 04:01am EST

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has today, on February 27, 2019, published its Annual Report for 2018 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2018. The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and the GRI Supplement. The GRI Supplement is available in English only.

The printed copies of the Annual Review and the Financial Statements will be available in Finnish and English during the week of March 18, 2019 at the latest. They can be ordered at www.valmet.com/subscribe.

The GRI Supplement is available as PDF only. The report defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2018. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
