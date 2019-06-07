Log in
Valmet : hires nearly 400 young people as summer trainees in Finland

06/07/2019 | 05:43am EDT

This summer, nearly 400 students will work as summer trainees in Valmet's locations in Finland. Additionally, close to 90 young people from elementary and high schools will work at the company through a Finnish summer job program aimed at getting to know working life.

Valmet will employ summer trainees in 16 locations in Finland, with the largest number of trainees located in Tampere and Jyväskylä. The summer employees will work in engineering, production, procurement and logistics, product development, sales, finance and administration. Around 45 percent of the summer trainees will be employed in the production facilities.

'We are thrilled to have so many talented students working with us this summer. At Valmet, the trainees get an opportunity to learn new skills in a truly international and rapidly developing working environment. At the same time, the trainees always challenge our way of working too, by providing new and fresh ideas. We are looking forward to all the interesting discussions and shared accomplishments this summer will bring,' says Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development at Valmet.

Valmet supports the Responsible Summer Job 2019 campaign

For the fifth consecutive year, Valmet is participating in the Responsible Summer Job campaign organized by Oikotie and the Economic Information Office (TAT) in cooperation with corporate partners. The target of the campaign is to challenge companies to increase the amount and quality of summer jobs offered in Finland. Valmet wants to promote responsible practices to ensure the trainee periods are safe and fair, and to give meaningful opportunities and experiences to the trainees.

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:42:03 UTC
