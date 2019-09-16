Log in
VALMET

(VALMT)
Valmet included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders

09/16/2019

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Valmet has progressed well with its Sustainability360O agenda emphasizing continuous improvement of sustainable business practices. As one proof of the good progress Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) already for the sixth consecutive year. The company was listed both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices. The total number of companies included this year in the DJSI World for 2019-2020 is 318.

The comprehensive ranking evaluates companies’ economic, environmental and social performance.

"Ensuring sustainable business practices is at the core of Valmet’s way to operate. Maintaining our position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index gives further proof that we have improved our performance in sustainability year by year, as continuous improvement is the key criteria for the inclusion. Our systematic sustainability agenda defines concrete actions for the upcoming years, and we have been training our employees so that they understand their role in achieving the targets. Our success is strongly based on the excellent work of all Valmeteers around the world," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Valmet’s sustainability agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

In 2019, Valmet has also received other sustainability acknowledgements. In January, Valmet achieved the best A rating in CDP’s climate program ranking. In February, Valmet was awarded the Bronze Class Sustainability Award in RobecoSAM’s annual Sustainability Yearbook 2019, and in April, Valmet was reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' sustainability performance as part of their analyses.

The annual evaluation conducted by a Swiss investment specialist RobecoSAM comprehensively reviews companies' performance in social, environmental and financial factors.

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262
Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com,  www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

