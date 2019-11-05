Valmet : introduces a new web-based user interface for Valmet DNA automation system

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on November 5, 2019 at 08:30 a.m. EET



Valmet is taking process automation further by introducing a new web-based user interface for its Valmet DNA automation system. Leveraging modern web technologies, the innovative Valmet DNA User Interface (DNA UI) extends the use of automation system beyond the traditional control room.

The introduction of the DNA UI is a part of the continuous renewal of Valmet DNA automation system, which is used in pulp, paper, energy and other process industries around the world.

Relevant information based on the needs of different user groups

Intuitive user experience and serving the needs of various user groups has been the main focus in the development of the new Valmet DNA User Interface.

The system adapts shown information based on the needs of various users and user groups. Relevant information is delivered in visual, well-structured, easy-to-understand dashboards, process and sub-process views, which allows the users of the automation system control the process better than ever before.

'It is essential for us to understand how our customers consume information, so we can help different user groups to process information faster. In the new DNA User Interface, we have structured and visualized data in new ways to make the workflow more intuitive - which in turn helps to make faster conclusions based on the data,' explains Jukka Ylijoki, Vice President, R&D, Automation business line, Valmet.

Control room no longer sets boundaries for work

Traditionally, system information and people using it have been tied in the control room. Built with latest web technologies, Valmet DNA User Interface comes with a secure web-based access that enables the mill or plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

'From logistics and laboratory to the boardroom, the entire site community needs specific information about the process. With Valmet DNA User Interface, users no longer need to stay in the control room to be on top of the situation,' Ylijoki continues.

Increased awareness leads to increased efficiency

With over 40 years of heritage in digital industrial automation, Valmet wants to make sure that industrial plants are safe and efficient to operate and that they meet the set quality and production targets.

'For the users, the new Valmet DNA UI will mean a complete feeling of awareness. They will always have the situation in hand and can easily manage information content to support their decisions. This leads to efficiency and helps to achieve savings throughout the process,' Ylijoki says.

Valmet DNA User Interface is the first web-based user interface on the market that can be delivered also as an upgrade to an existing Valmet DNA automation system. This means that in the future the existing customers can unlock the benefits the web-based user interface offers via upgrade rather than a full system renewal.

Valmet DNA User Interface will be introduced at Teknologia 2019 fair in Helsinki 5-7.11.2019, hall 6, stand 6e50.

Read more: https://www.valmet.com/automation/control-systems/valmet-dna/user-interface/ui/

About Valmet's Automation systems

Valmet has been at the forefront of developing digital solutions for its customers since the 1960s. In 1979, Valmet became the second company in the world to launch a distributed control system (DCS). Today, Valmet's advanced automation systems operate e.g. pulp, tissue, board and paper production mills, power plants, process industry facilities as well as cruise and cargo ships around the world.

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Ylijoki, Vice President, R&D, Automation business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 582 5812

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data