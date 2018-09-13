Log in
Valmet : maintains its position among the world's sustainability leaders

09/13/2018 | 09:31am CEST

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. EET

Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year and thus maintains its position among the world's sustainability leaders. Valmet was listed both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices.

The annual evaluation conducted by a Swiss investment specialist RobecoSAM comprehensively reviews the companies' performance with regard to social, environmental and financial factors. This year in total 317 companies are included in the DJSI World for 2018-2019.

"Maintaining our position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is an excellent achievement for Valmet. It proofs that our systematic work to integrate sustainability into our business processes has been successful and we have improved our performance year by year. We will now continue this work by implementing our updated sustainability action plans for the next three years emphasizing amongst other things sustainable supply chain and our R&D work," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Valmet defined its sustainability agenda named Sustainability360º in early 2014. The agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' sustainability performance as part of their analyses.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com,  www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
