VALMET
Valmet : signs a cooperation agreement for boiler services with Agon Pacific

09/12/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 12, 2018 at 11:00 EET

Valmet has signed a cooperation agreement with the independent boiler service provider Agon Pacific co., ltd. According to the agreement, Agon Pacific will support Valmet in providing boiler services in the Southeast Asia. The cooperation started in August and enables Valmet to serve its customers faster with cost-efficient solutions and shorter delivery times.

'We have been looking for a reliable partner in Southeast Asia for a long time and have met with many prospects. Finally, we felt that Agon Pacific is the right choice for us. They are a devoted, hard-working team, they have passed all of our audits, and they have a certified workshop in good condition,' says Mika Pappi, Director, Services, Manufacturing and Solution Development, Valmet.

'As an independent service company, it is very important for Agon Pacific to have world-class partners. Valmet has comprehensive process and technology knowhow, and Agon Pacific has long experience of manufacturing new and replacement pressure parts and spare parts for customers around the world, while providing site services for maintenance and modifications in Southeast Asia. With this cooperation, we will be able to offer customers a wider range of solutions,' says Tommi Ijäs, CEO, Agon Pacific.

'This agreement will be a win-win-win for all. Both Valmet and Agon Pacific will learn and benefit from this cooperation. Agon Pacific has grown to become a highly regarded supplier in the Southeast Asian market, but most importantly, our customers will get faster high-quality service,' says Jouko Kylänpää, Director, Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy Business line, Valmet.

About Agon Pacific

Agon Pacific has, since it was established in 2011, become the leading boiler service provider in Southeast Asia. Agon Pacific provides a large range of boiler replacement parts and services, from engineering/design and fabrication at its own ASME-certified workshop, to various types of site services. www.agonpacific.com

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Keon-Yeong Yoon, Vice President, Services, Asia Pacific, Valmet. Tel +66818642882

Jouko Kylänpää, Director, Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy Business line, Valmet. Tel. +358 40 073 4334

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 08:07:19 UTC
