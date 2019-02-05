Log in
VALMET (VALMT)
Valmet : signs an automation service agreement with Celebrity Cruises in the United States

02/05/2019

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has signed a service agreement with Celebrity Cruises for Valmet DNA integrated automation systems onboard four Millennium-class vessels in the United States. The order was included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received.

The service agreement will enhance the performance, safety and availability of the automation systems as well as continuously improve the data analytics available onboard the four vessels: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Constellation. The agreement period started in August 2018 and covers four years.

'The core in our marine operations is safety, reliability and availability. Working with companies like Valmet makes the speed of change in automation and data analytics truly successful,' says Patrik Dahlgren, Senior Vice President of Global Marine Operations for Celebrity Cruises and all the Royal Caribbean Cruises brands.

'Cooperation with Valmet has been smooth. Over the years, we have seen the evolution of their automation system. With our service agreement, we are able to get the latest technologies onboard and training for our operators,' adds Anders Aasen, Vice President, Global Technical Solutions for Global Marine Operations & Celebrity Cruises.

Valmet has created a comprehensive life-cycle management approach to support customers who use its automation systems. Emphasis is placed on audits, life-cycle plans and crew competence.

'We have set high priority on reaching the minimum risk level. For example, our services protect the automation system and ensure its safe operation,' notes Juha-Pekka Jalkanen, Director, Energy and Process Systems, North America, Valmet.

Information about the customer Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Valmet's service agreement will enhance the performance, safety and availability of the automation systems as well as continuously improve the data analytics available onboard Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Constellation.
Here pictured Celebrity Millennium. (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Juha-Pekka Jalkanen, Director, Energy and Process Systems, North America, Valmet
juha-pekka.jalkanen@valmet.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 09:08:01 UTC
