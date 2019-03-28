Valmet : to deliver fifth tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexico

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue production machine to Papel San Francisco in Mexico. The new machine will be installed at the company's mill in Mexicali and the start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2020.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter 2019 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed.

The new tissue line will fulfill Papel San Francisco's need of new capacity for standard tissue products. Valmet has previously delivered four tissue machines to the company. Three Advantage DCT machines started up in 2006, 2009 and 2018. In addition, Papel San Francisco was the first to start up an Advantage NTT line in 2013, which fulfills the company's demand of textured tissue.

"The choice to select the Advantage DCT machine was quite easy. Equipped with the Advantage ViscoNip press, it is the most efficient and best choice for the grades we need to produce. It is also in our philosophy to go for low energy consumption and lowest possible emissions to air and water. With this new tissue line, we expect to achieve the best tissue quality combined with lowest energy consumption," says Dario Palma y Meza Espinoza, Operational Director, Papel San Francisco.

"We are very proud to be the chosen supplier and partner for yet another expansion by Papel San Francisco. After many years of several projects together, we know that Papel San Francisco is a very demanding customer expecting continuous improvements. The company is continuously running their assets at or near world record speed and still achieving very high efficiency numbers. This is yet another opportunity for us to take another step forward in performance in a very strong and trustful relationship," says Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, North America, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2.8 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. It will add 30,000 tons tissue paper per year to Papel San Francisco's current production of toilet tissue, kitchen towels and napkins.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with OptiFlo headbox and cast alloy Yankee cylinder. The machine will also be featured with the well proven Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap hood and WetDust dust system. Start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

About the customer Papel San Francisco

Papel San Francisco started up their first tissue machine in 1980. In the past 35 years the company has grown steadily and is today operating six tissue machines with a yearly capacity of 180 000 tons of tissue products.

Valmet Advantage DCT 100TS tissue machine

From left: Jan Erikson (Valmet), Dario Palma y Meza (PSF), Julio Rodriguez (PSF), Jan Larsson (Valmet), Fernando De La Torre (PSF), Enrique Zarate (PSF), Anders Lorentzon (Valmet) and Jose Luis Emanuel Garcia (PSF).

For further information, please contact:

Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, North America Tissue mills, Valmet, tel. +1 404 229 4269

Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Tissue mills, Valmet, tel. +46 705 171490

