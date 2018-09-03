Valmet : to supply a district heat network optimization solution to Jyväskylä Energy in Finland

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has signed an automation agreement with Jyväskylä Energy Group in Finland for the delivery of its district heat network optimization solution. The delivery will cover the entire district heating network of the company's both CHP production plants, Keljonlahti and Rauhalahti. The scope of the delivery scope also includes a Valmet DNA Information Management system upgrade and reporting development.

Cooperation with Valmet is part of Jyväskylä Energy's production efficiency optimization program which aims to improve operations within the group's entire district heat network. Currently, the maximum district heat output of both power plants is 260 MW and 200 MW respectively.

The agreement was signed in the beginning of May 2018. Delivery of the solution will start in September and the complete automation solution is scheduled to be up and running by the second quarter of 2019.



Customized features improve efficiency

Valmet will be responsible for optimizing the group's entire district heat network. The solution includes both predictive supply temperature control and district heat accumulation controls. The special advantages of scalability and increased efficiency will be extensively implemented in this project. Other benefits of the optimization solution include decreased network losses, better production efficiency and improved predictability.

'Valmet's ability to offer a highly customized delivery scope is one of the factors why Valmet was chosen as the main control solutions supplier for this project,' says Teijo Salonpää, Solution Manager, Automation, Valmet.

'Our delivery for Jyväskylä Energy is based on experience gained from over 300 optimization projects successfully completed during the past 30 years. Therefore, Valmet's best know-how will be used to improve the customer's district heat production efficiency,' states Salonpää.

Focus on sustainability

Sustainable and environmentally friendly operations are at the core of Jyväskylä Energia's operations. Using peat and wood as their main fuels, the group's Keljonlahti and Rauhalahti power plants produce electricity and district heating for the whole region.

'We looked into several options at the start. Valmet has good references in optimization, and it's always good to work with a supplier that has a solid track record. Additionally, we already have Valmet's automation system and value the fact that this solution is from the same supplier,' says Tuomas Sironen, Production Supervisor, Jyväskylä Energy.

Information about the customer Jyväskylä Energy Group



Jyväskylä Energy Group, owned by the City of Jyväskylä, is the local electricity, water and district heat provider. With its subsidiary companies, the group produces, sells and distributes electricity, district heat and water. The company has two large CHP production plants, 14 district boiler houses and one bio-gas center, where it produces over half of the sold electricity and almost 100% of the district heating in the area.

Rauhalahti power plant in Jyväskylä. Picture: Jyväskylä Energy.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Teijo Salonpää, Solution Manager, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 524 2675

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data