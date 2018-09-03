Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET (VALMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valmet : to supply a district heat network optimization solution to Jyväskylä Energy in Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has signed an automation agreement with Jyväskylä Energy Group in Finland for the delivery of its district heat network optimization solution. The delivery will cover the entire district heating network of the company's both CHP production plants, Keljonlahti and Rauhalahti. The scope of the delivery scope also includes a Valmet DNA Information Management system upgrade and reporting development.

Cooperation with Valmet is part of Jyväskylä Energy's production efficiency optimization program which aims to improve operations within the group's entire district heat network. Currently, the maximum district heat output of both power plants is 260 MW and 200 MW respectively.

The agreement was signed in the beginning of May 2018. Delivery of the solution will start in September and the complete automation solution is scheduled to be up and running by the second quarter of 2019.

Customized features improve efficiency

Valmet will be responsible for optimizing the group's entire district heat network. The solution includes both predictive supply temperature control and district heat accumulation controls. The special advantages of scalability and increased efficiency will be extensively implemented in this project. Other benefits of the optimization solution include decreased network losses, better production efficiency and improved predictability.

'Valmet's ability to offer a highly customized delivery scope is one of the factors why Valmet was chosen as the main control solutions supplier for this project,' says Teijo Salonpää, Solution Manager, Automation, Valmet.

'Our delivery for Jyväskylä Energy is based on experience gained from over 300 optimization projects successfully completed during the past 30 years. Therefore, Valmet's best know-how will be used to improve the customer's district heat production efficiency,' states Salonpää.

Focus on sustainability

Sustainable and environmentally friendly operations are at the core of Jyväskylä Energia's operations. Using peat and wood as their main fuels, the group's Keljonlahti and Rauhalahti power plants produce electricity and district heating for the whole region.

'We looked into several options at the start. Valmet has good references in optimization, and it's always good to work with a supplier that has a solid track record. Additionally, we already have Valmet's automation system and value the fact that this solution is from the same supplier,' says Tuomas Sironen, Production Supervisor, Jyväskylä Energy.

Information about the customer Jyväskylä Energy Group

Jyväskylä Energy Group, owned by the City of Jyväskylä, is the local electricity, water and district heat provider. With its subsidiary companies, the group produces, sells and distributes electricity, district heat and water. The company has two large CHP production plants, 14 district boiler houses and one bio-gas center, where it produces over half of the sold electricity and almost 100% of the district heating in the area.

Rauhalahti power plant in Jyväskylä. Picture: Jyväskylä Energy.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Teijo Salonpää, Solution Manager, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 524 2675

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
10:12aVALMET : to supply a district heat network optimization solution to Jyväskylä En..
PU
08/28VALMET : to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Burgo..
AQ
08/28VALMET : Crecia-Kasuga started up a Valmet Advantage Tissue machine in Japan
PU
08/27VALMET : to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Burgo..
GL
08/24VALMET : Bo Risberg leaves the Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj after the Annual..
GL
08/22VALMET : to deliver a nonwoven bonding system for Dalian HuaYang Bicoweb Technol..
PU
08/17VALMET : Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on September 18, 2018
GL
08/14VALMET : to upgrade the Ahlstrom-Munksj Billingsfors pulp mill in Sweden
AQ
08/14VALMET : to supply another OptiConcept M containerboard making line for Shanying..
GL
08/13VALMET : to upgrade the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Billingsfors pulp mill in Sweden
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Valmet OYJ 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Valmet OYJ 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/26Valmet Oyj (VOYJF) Presents At Berenberg SRI Conference 2018 - Slideshow 
02/06Valmet OYJ 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Valmet OYJ 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 262 M
EBIT 2018 205 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Finance 2018 101 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 20,54
P/E ratio 2019 16,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 2 831 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET14.90%3 252
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.04%8 076
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 654
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.57%4 834
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-32.76%3 904
KRONES AG-8.56%3 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.