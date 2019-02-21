Log in
VALMET

(VALMT)
Valmet : to supply a new wood handling line to Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill in Finland

02/21/2019 | 04:01am EST

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order for a new wood handling line from Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill. The expansion works are starting this year and will be completed during spring 2020. Metsä Group's investment will make it possible to process larger amounts of fiber wood.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. The value of the order is around EUR 10-15 million.

"Our softwood debarking capacity will increase with a third as a result of the expansion. This increases the effectivity of our operations and ensures the reliability of our debarking long into the future, and also enables the increase of the pulp production capacity in the future," says Ari Tanninen, Vice President for the Metsä Fibre Joutseno mill.

"Our high capacity wood handling line provides an energy efficient, safe and high yield solution for the Joutseno mill. We are happy to continue our good cooperation, and also have the ability to do performance monitoring through our Industrial Internet applications to further improve the performance of the mill's wood handling," says Paulo Aguiar, Vice President, Wood and Pulp Handling Business Unit, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a log infeed conveyor with de-icing, hydrostatically supported debarking drum and state-of-the-art horizontal feed chipper. The capacity of the new wood handling line will be 470 m3/hour.

Valmet will supply a new wood handling line to Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill in Finland. (Photo: Metsä Group)

About the customer Metsä Group, Joutseno mill

Metsä Fibre Joutseno pulp mill is world's largest single line polysulfide softwood pulp mill. The annual production capacity of the Metsä Fibre Joutseno mill is 690,000 tons of soft wood. Metsä Group's board industry company Metsä Board's chemi-mechanical refiner pulp mill is located at the same site. The chemi-mechanical refiner pulp produced in Joutseno is mainly used for Metsä Board's own folding boxboard production.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Mika Kokki, Sales Manager, Wood and Pulp Handling Business Unit, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 1569

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
