Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET (VALMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Valmet : to supply an automation and safety system to the Balticconnector pipeline project gas compression station in Inkoo, Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 17, 2018 at 13:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply an automation and safety system to the new gas compression station of the Balticconnector pipeline project in Inkoo, Finland. The offshore pipeline will connect the gas networks in Finland and Estonia.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The automation and safety system will be started up in June 2019.
'In Finland, we have many years of experience from Valmet systems at remote-controlled compression stations, and Valmet will ensure good system upkeep and the potential for further development for users in a new and upcoming business environment,' says Tom Främling, Project Director at Baltic Connector Oy, the company in charge of implementing the gas pipeline.

'Valmet participates in the development of a new kind of energy infrastructure as well as in LNG, biogas and gas network projects. These projects support sustainability and increase gas delivery reliability. Valmet has many significant references in automating compression stations. We are a solutions provider who enables different kinds of operating models,' remarks Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet.

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system, a Hima safety system, application software configuration, factory acceptance testing, commissioning and operator training. Once the project is completed, the automation system will be connected with the automation systems that Valmet has earlier supplied to Gasum's compression stations in Imatra, Kouvola and Mäntsälä in Finland.

Information about the Balticconnector pipeline and Baltic Connector Oy

The Balticconnector project consists of the construction of an offshore pipeline between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia under the Baltic Sea. It also includes the construction of onshore pipelines to connect the Balticconnector pipeline with each of the countries' own gas transmission networks. The length of the new pipeline will be 21 km in Finland, 77 km under the sea and 55 km in Estonia. Additionally, new compression stations will be built in both countries. The transmission capacity of the bidirectional pipeline will be 7.2 million cubic meters per day.

Owned by the state of Finland, Baltic Connector was established to implement the Finnish part of the Balticconnector gas pipeline project between Finland and Estonia. Once completed, the pipeline will connect the gas networks in Finland and the Baltic countries, enabling gas markets in Finland to open. The project is 75% financed by the EU. The completion of Balticconnector is scheduled for 2020.

The new gas compression station of the Balticconnector pipeline in Inkoo, Finland, will be operated with Valmet's automation and safety system.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 486 0307
Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 557 0780

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
12:08pVALMET : to supply an automation and safety system to the Balticconnector pipeli..
PU
10:08aVALMET : Advantage DCT tissue production line successfully started up at Velvet ..
PU
09/13VALMET : to supply automation technology to two new power plants through EPC con..
PU
09/13VALMET : maintains its position among the world's sustainability leaders
GL
09/12VALMET : to deliver the world`s first BioTracTM Steam Explosion System for black..
AQ
09/12VALMET : signs a cooperation agreement for boiler services with Agon Pacific
PU
09/11VALMET : to deliver the world's first BioTracTM Steam Explosion System for black..
GL
09/10VALMET : launches Dashboards as part of Valmet DNA Automation System 2018 collec..
PU
09/07VALMET : financial reporting in 2019
GL
09/06VALMET : Composition of Valmet`s Nomination Board
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Valmet OYJ 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Valmet OYJ 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/26Valmet Oyj (VOYJF) Presents At Berenberg SRI Conference 2018 - Slideshow 
02/06Valmet OYJ 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Valmet OYJ 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 287 M
EBIT 2018 206 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Finance 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 19,99
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 2 772 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET12.53%3 150
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.00%8 428
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 570
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.60%4 941
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP7.22%3 755
KRONES AG-14.89%3 579
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.