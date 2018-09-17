Valmet : to supply an automation and safety system to the Balticconnector pipeline project gas compression station in Inkoo, Finland

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 17, 2018 at 13:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply an automation and safety system to the new gas compression station of the Balticconnector pipeline project in Inkoo, Finland. The offshore pipeline will connect the gas networks in Finland and Estonia.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The automation and safety system will be started up in June 2019.

'In Finland, we have many years of experience from Valmet systems at remote-controlled compression stations, and Valmet will ensure good system upkeep and the potential for further development for users in a new and upcoming business environment,' says Tom Främling, Project Director at Baltic Connector Oy, the company in charge of implementing the gas pipeline.

'Valmet participates in the development of a new kind of energy infrastructure as well as in LNG, biogas and gas network projects. These projects support sustainability and increase gas delivery reliability. Valmet has many significant references in automating compression stations. We are a solutions provider who enables different kinds of operating models,' remarks Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet.

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system, a Hima safety system, application software configuration, factory acceptance testing, commissioning and operator training. Once the project is completed, the automation system will be connected with the automation systems that Valmet has earlier supplied to Gasum's compression stations in Imatra, Kouvola and Mäntsälä in Finland.

Information about the Balticconnector pipeline and Baltic Connector Oy

The Balticconnector project consists of the construction of an offshore pipeline between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia under the Baltic Sea. It also includes the construction of onshore pipelines to connect the Balticconnector pipeline with each of the countries' own gas transmission networks. The length of the new pipeline will be 21 km in Finland, 77 km under the sea and 55 km in Estonia. Additionally, new compression stations will be built in both countries. The transmission capacity of the bidirectional pipeline will be 7.2 million cubic meters per day.

Owned by the state of Finland, Baltic Connector was established to implement the Finnish part of the Balticconnector gas pipeline project between Finland and Estonia. Once completed, the pipeline will connect the gas networks in Finland and the Baltic countries, enabling gas markets in Finland to open. The project is 75% financed by the EU. The completion of Balticconnector is scheduled for 2020.

The new gas compression station of the Balticconnector pipeline in Inkoo, Finland, will be operated with Valmet's automation and safety system.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 486 0307

Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 557 0780

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data