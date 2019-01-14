Valmet : to supply automation for Gasum's liquefied natural gas delivery to Metsä Tissue Mänttä mill in Finland

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on January 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an automation system update and expansion for Gasum's project at the Metsä Tissue Mänttä mill in Finland. As part of the project, the mill will replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with Gasum's low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the burners of the drying processes on its tissue machines.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2018 orders received. The system renewal will be delivered in June 2019.

Valmet's automation system will be used to control the burners of the drying processes and manage a gas terminal that will be connected to Valmet's data collection application. The delivery will standardize and optimize the tissue drying process and quality management.

'Valmet's flexible approach and familiarization with Metsä Tissue enabled us to offer a turnkey delivery to the customer,' says Tommy Mattila, Sales and Marketing Director, Gasum.

'Valmet will enhance the Metsä Tissue mill's fuel switch to LNG, which is a safe form of energy with low emissions. At the same time, both Gasum and Metsä Tissue gain access to the latest software updates,' remarks Juhani Tuomaala, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet will update and expand the Valmet DNA automation system on the tissue machines to modernize burner controls and the drying process management. Valmet's delivery includes automation controls with DNA Modbus links to the burner and gas terminal PLCs as well as necessary DNA I/O expansions on the tissue machine automation systems. The delivery also includes DNA software updates and expansions in the process air systems and drying power control systems of the tissue machines.

Gasum will carry out the modifications needed for the fuel switch as well as all equipment installation.

Information about the customers Gasum and Metsä Tissue

Gasum is a Nordic energy company and the number one expert in the gas sector in Finland. Together with its partners, it promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. www.gasum.com

Metsä Tissue is a leading tissue paper products supplier to households and professionals in Europe and the world's leading supplier of baking and cooking papers. With production units in five countries, Metsä Tissue employs a total of about 2,800 people, and its sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1.0 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group. www.metsatissue.com

