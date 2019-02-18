Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET

(VALMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valmet : to supply grade conversion rebuild for Shangrao City Lulin Paper in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:01am EST

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a grade conversion rebuild with automation solutions for Shangrao City Lulin Paper Co., Ltd. in Shangrao, China. The main goal of the customer is to increase the capacity of fluting grades and expand the company by building a new greenfield mill. The start-up of relocated and converted paper machine PM 5 is scheduled for early 2020. 

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of order of this type is typically around EUR 20-30 million.

"Strong reputation with good references and high-end technology was the key reason for Shangrao City Lulin to choose Valmet. The paper machine, which was originally Valmet-supplied, and its former section with shoe and blade technology set an excellent foundation for a modern and high-speed containerboard machine," says Fan Ze, Vice President of Capital Sales in China, Valmet.  

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the grade conversion rebuild will include broke collection, modifications to wet end, new OptiSizer Film with related surface starch preparation system and supply system as well as an OptiReel and a winder upgrade. Board machine ventilation process equipment with a hood, heat recovery with other related air and ventilation systems as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing package for start-up will also be included.

The automation delivery will include Valmet DNA Automation System for both process and machine controls, as well as runnability and condition monitoring. Board's final quality is managed with Valmet IQ Quality Control System with a comprehensive range of profilers and web monitoring system.

The 8,650-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine will produce fluting grades with a design basis weight range of 60-100 g/m2. The design speed for the new parts will be 1,300 m/min.

About the customer Shangrao City Lulin Paper

Established in 1990, Shangrao City Lulin Paper is a family-owned company. Its main products are liner and core board grades. Lulin Paper will build a new greenfield mill with 700,000t/y liner and fluting capacity.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Fan Ze, Vice President, Capital Sales in China, Valmet, tel. +86 10 6566 6600 3108
Jari Siitonen, Sales Director, China, Asia-Pacific, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 765 7406

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMET
04:01aVALMET : to supply grade conversion rebuild for Shangrao City Lulin Paper in Chi..
GL
02/15VALMET OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 15.02.2019
GL
02/14VALMET OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 14.02.2019
AQ
02/13VALMET OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 13.02.2019
GL
02/13VALMET : strengthens its business in Asia Pacific by opening new offices in Viet..
GL
02/12VALMET OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 12.02.2019
GL
02/11VALMET OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 11.02.2019
GL
02/09VALMET : to service automation systems on four Celebrity Cruises vessels
AQ
02/08NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceed..
AQ
02/07VALMET : Notice convening Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 460 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 190 M
Finance 2019 323 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
P/E ratio 2020 15,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 3 174 M
Chart VALMET
Duration : Period :
Valmet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,5 €
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Independent Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET17.99%3 585
NORDSON CORPORATION17.03%8 046
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 990
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC12.21%4 776
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 104
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.18%3 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.