Valmet : to supply grade conversion rebuild for Shangrao City Lulin Paper in China

Valmet will supply a grade conversion rebuild with automation solutions for Shangrao City Lulin Paper Co., Ltd. in Shangrao, China. The main goal of the customer is to increase the capacity of fluting grades and expand the company by building a new greenfield mill. The start-up of relocated and converted paper machine PM 5 is scheduled for early 2020.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of order of this type is typically around EUR 20-30 million.

"Strong reputation with good references and high-end technology was the key reason for Shangrao City Lulin to choose Valmet. The paper machine, which was originally Valmet-supplied, and its former section with shoe and blade technology set an excellent foundation for a modern and high-speed containerboard machine," says Fan Ze, Vice President of Capital Sales in China, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the grade conversion rebuild will include broke collection, modifications to wet end, new OptiSizer Film with related surface starch preparation system and supply system as well as an OptiReel and a winder upgrade. Board machine ventilation process equipment with a hood, heat recovery with other related air and ventilation systems as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing package for start-up will also be included.

The automation delivery will include Valmet DNA Automation System for both process and machine controls, as well as runnability and condition monitoring. Board's final quality is managed with Valmet IQ Quality Control System with a comprehensive range of profilers and web monitoring system.

The 8,650-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine will produce fluting grades with a design basis weight range of 60-100 g/m2. The design speed for the new parts will be 1,300 m/min.

About the customer Shangrao City Lulin Paper

Established in 1990, Shangrao City Lulin Paper is a family-owned company. Its main products are liner and core board grades. Lulin Paper will build a new greenfield mill with 700,000t/y liner and fluting capacity.

