VALMET    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET (VALMT)
Valmet : to supply web monitoring systems to Shanying Huazhong Paper in China

0
09/20/2018

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 20, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received orders for next-generation web monitoring systems from Shanying Huazhong Paper Industry Co., Ltd. in China. The full-scale Valmet IQ Web Monitoring Systems will be installed on two paper machines at the company to improve and maintain machine productivity.

The orders were included in Valmet's first and second quarter 2018 orders received. Typically, the order value of these kinds of automation system deliveries is below EUR one million.

'Shanying has a clear strategy for the Industrial Internet and developing the automation level of its machines, and we are now taking steps forward with this. We believe that with Valmet's solutions and services, we can improve our product quality and machine runnability, as well as optimize machine efficiency,' says Liu Fubin, Purchasing Director of Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd.

'Valmet is capable of offering complete automation packages, including process controls and quality controls. Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System plays a vital role in developing quality and total machine efficiency. We are delighted to be able to provide all the applications and services that our customer needs to achieve these demanding targets,' says Zhutuan Guo, Sales Director, China, Automation, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System

Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System is a tool to improve the runnability of all production machines in the paper industry. Excellent image quality, synchronized video recordings and an easy-to-use operator interface ensure quick root cause analyses of web breaks. Spearhead technology utilized in system components, together with field-tested hardware and professional services, make Valmet the market leader of web monitoring systems.

Information about the customer

Shanying Huazhong Paper Industry Co., Ltd. is a part of Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., one of the largest industrial papermaking enterprises and packaging board manufacturers in China. Established in 1999, the company has been listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2001. In 2013, the company was restructured as part of Ji'an Group Co., Ltd. The company has subsidiaries in the Anhui, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hubei and Tianjin provinces, among others. It has set up wholly owned companies, for example, in the US, UK, Netherlands Germany, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Shanying International has an annual yield of 3,050,000 tons of paper and 1 billion square meters of cardboard and paper carton, ranking top within the industry in terms of scale.

Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Zhutuan Guo, Sales Director, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 21 3997 5000

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:12:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 292 M
EBIT 2018 207 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Finance 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 20,38
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 2 829 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Harald Peter Risberg Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET14.84%3 305
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.27%8 455
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 625
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.36%4 920
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP10.06%3 793
KRONES AG-13.01%3 642
